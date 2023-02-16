After officially signing with AEW following his second-straight win on Dynamite, Mark Briscoe caught up with Lexi Nair in the back to discuss his plans in the promotion.

“Miss Lexi, I feel wonderful, Briscoe said. “And, if my math adds up correctly, that would make me 2-0 in AEW, but hold on real quick, let me put on my hat that I shall start wearing from time to time while doing promotional videos.”

After putting on a snapback hat with “13X” embroidered on the back of it, a hat very similar to the one Jay Briscoe wore in his final Twitter post, Mark continued on.

“A very special hat to me,” Briscoe said. “Thirteen times, baby! Thirteen times! You’re looking at one-half of the baddest tag team in history: Dem Boys, the Briscoe Brothers. And let me explain something to you, 13-time Ring of Honor tag team champions, hey, why don’t you check out Honor Club? Check out all 13 of them victories? Check um out! And not only that, there’s gonna be new Ring of Honor events here shortly, in the near future. But let’s get back to AEW, the way that I can see it, I’m 2-0, and *sniff sniff,* I’m smelling something. *sniff sniff* smells like gold in dem dere hills. Hey, I don’t know, I don’t know, just crazy enough to work. Just might be, I don’t know, I just don’t know.”

Wow, Briscoe hasn’t even been a member of AEW for an hour, and he’s already trying to sell subscriptions for Honor Club – forget what Mark Sterling says, Mark, you can make a ton of money in this business yet.