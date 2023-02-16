When Mark Briscoe booked his first match on AEW Dynamite, it was a beautiful, borderline-unthinkable occurrence. After he and his brother, Jay Briscoe, were effectively blackballed from television by Warner Bros. Discovery for past offensive tweets, landing a tribute match dedicated to the older Briscoe’s memory was universally viewed as a win by fans of professional wrestling, regardless of their promotional preferences.

When Briscoe secured his second match in AEW, facing off against former Ring Of Honor foe Josh Woods, however, it felt different. This match wasn’t dedicated to Jay – well, technically, every Mark Briscoe match will be dedicated to Jay moving forward, but I digress – but was instead a showcase of all the fun things Mark brings to the table, which, as long-time fans will attest, is a lot. Briscoe flipped off a chair, showed off his “redneck kung fu,” and pointed to the sky before finishing off the “Technical Beast” with the Froggy Bow, a move he finished more than a few matches with during his run with The Briscoes.

For fans in the arena and watching from home, Briscoe looked like an absolute star, working another match that was right up there with anything his brother did during his singles runs in ROH, and generated a ton of buzz about his future, be that in AEW or Ring of Honor.

Fortunately, fans won’t have to wonder too much about Briscoe’s future, as Tony Khan used the end of Dynamite to officially announce his signing to AEW, making a Briscoe #AllElite for the first time in the promotion’s history. A+ decision, TK.