After securing a massive win at Revolution against Chris Jericho, his first W in an AEW ring in a Pay-Per-View match, Ricky Starks came out to the ring on the fall-out edition of Dynamite in order to discuss his journey so far and where he’d like to be moving forward.

Fortunately, the crowd was excited to hear what Starks had to say, as he is incredibly over and a clear babyface at this point, but in a cruel twist of fate, they didn’t get to glean what “Stroke Daddy” fully had on his mind.

“Week after week, I have taken down JAS, I have taken down Chris Jericho, and I really have done it all, from TV to Pay Per View, and I get a lot of people asking me, ‘well, Ricky, what’s next? What’s next for you?’ and the answer to it is ‘I’m not sure.’ But I will tell you this, the question that weighs on my mind is what I’m gonna do next but where I’m going to go next.”

Starks was cut off by none other than a disembodied voice announcing the “Bullet Club” before the Bone Soldier flashed on the jumbotron. Unsurprisingly, this got an absolutely incredible pop from the Sacramento crowd, as some fans thought it meant that “Absolute” was heading to The Club, and others assumed that none other than “Switchblade” Jay White had spurned WWE to join AEW, even though he probably isn’t a member of the group after being jumped by David Finlay at Battle in the Valley.

Unfortunately, the development was neither, as none other than “Rock Hard” Juice Robinson emerged from out of nowhere to jump “Stroke Daddy” and beat him down as the crowd looked on confused.

So what does this mean? Robinson is the former tag team partner of Finlay, who just joined Bullet Club and may end up being the new leader of the group moving forward, so who knows, maybe this was a jumping-in of sorts to make Starks a member of the crew like Ace Austin and Chris Bey in Impact? Or maybe Starks is jumping from one factional feud to another, and looking to end the reign of Finaly before it can start? Either way, fans appear to be very much into it, and that’s all that really matters.