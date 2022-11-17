Published November 17, 2022

By Matty Breisch · 2 min read

Folks, The Elite, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, are officially back in AEW…ish.

That’s right, after semi-returning with a video segment erasing their history from Tony Khan’s promotion a few weeks ago and then following it up with more packages in subsequent weeks, images of Omega and the Jacksons, Nick and Matt, appeared on Dynamite when, after securing a trios win over the insanely innovative trio of AR Fox and Top Flight, PAC and the Lucha Brothers, collectively known as Death Triangle, called out The Elite without stating their names before demanding some transparency about their forthcoming bout at Full Gear. Would they be going against the original AEW World Trios Champions, who technically never lost the belts and instead had them stripped away due to their involvement in The Brawl Out? Or would Khan have something else in store, like, say, a rematch with Best Friends or a bout against the similarly hinted returning trio of the House of Black?

…yeah, it was The Elite; the least surprising development in all of wrestling came to be, and Khan’s comments to DAZN that “it raises some questions about Death Triangle and what The Elite are trying to say in these videos,” proved prophetic.”

Will The Elite become the first team in AEW history to win the World Trios Championship twice without ever losing it? Or will Death Triangle’s reign continue on after securing a win in a match featuring six men who have wrestled each other literally dozens of times? Fortunately, it won’t take too long for fans to find out.