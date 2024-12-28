December 27th will go down as a consequential day in AEW history, as it marks the final edition of Rampage before the show goes off the air in 2025.

That's right, the fastest hour in professional wrestling was not included in the promotion's new media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, and while a new show may eventually take its place, either on Fox or some other network, for now, AEW will have four hours of programming on network television moving forward after years of booking for five.

How big of a change is that for the writer's room, with a stacked roster fighting even harder for even less screen time? Tony Khan noted that it will certainly be different, but after securing the bag from WBD earlier this year, it's not exactly the worst problem to have, as he explained on the official World's End media call.

“I can’t say right now how we’ll accommodate that. It’s a good question to ask. With the company getting significantly more money, many times more money to produce these four hours of TV and focus on that, and then carry that over into the streaming platform, it is a change from doing five hours of TV. But we’ll be much, much, much better off as a company with this deal,” Khan told reporters via Fightful.

“As for how we’ll reimagine the roster and how we’ll utilize everybody going forward, it’s a fair question to ask and it’s something we’ll have to look at, but I think there will be great opportunities versus a year and a half ago, when Collision first launched, we had been doing AEW for many years with three hours, with only two primetime hours. Now, this opportunity to have four hours in these time slots is just a great, great chance for AEW. It’s the biggest opportunity we’ve ever had. It will be a change, doing four hours instead of five hours, but again the company is growing, and it’s going to be a great opportunity for AEW, but it is a change. It’s a really exciting opportunity for us. It’s a fair question to ask about how we’ll handle it. I can’t speak to that now, but I appreciate you asking.”

When Rampage officially debuted, fans were over the moon to see a few more AEW matches each week. The show had a fun atmosphere, a rapid pace, and added some much-needed depth to the storylines being told weekly. While the addition of Collision impacted the point of Rampage somewhat, as the show effectively became Dark+ with a true 1B show on weekly, the program still had its fans, even if there weren't enough to justify keeping it on the air weekly. While only time will tell what the future holds for AEW's weekly slate, for now, a toast to Rampage, which helped fans and wrestlers alike far more than some may remember.