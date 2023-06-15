After nine months away, CM Punk officially made his return to AEW television on the Dynamite before the debut of Collision, taking part in a pre-recorded teaser trailer in the hopes of getting a few more eyes on the show – and a few more butts in seats – when the new Saturday night show makes its grand debut from the United Center in Chicago on Saturday night at 8 pm ET, 7 pm Central.

Though Punk didn't say a lot, as he is trying to get fans to spend their Saturday night tuning into TNT, he gave fans, haters, and everyone in between enough red meat to consider his efforts a success.

“The only thing certain about CM Punk right now is nothing is certain,” Punk said. “I’m coming back for the same reasons I came to AEW in the first place: I’ve got scores to settle, and there’s still things to do. Saturday, the 17th of June, Collision at the Under Center, I won’t know what I’m going to do or say until I have that microphone in my hand, but I have a lot of things to get off of my chest.”

Whoa, he doesn't know what he's going to say? Punk has a lot to get off of his chest? Is CM Punk going to offer “Hangman” Adam Page another title shot? Or maybe he'll quit the company on the spot and create a moment so unprecedented that it would make fans forget about the “Pipebomb” once and for all? You know, something tells me he's more or less going to stick to the company line, as Tony Khan wouldn't have brought him back if he didn't have a pretty good idea that “The Best in the World” was going to play ball. Still, no one thought Punk's last run would end how it did either, which should create enough intrigue to get a million or so fans to tune in either way.

The return of @CMPunk this SATURDAY on #AEWCollision LIVE this SATURDAY on TNT at 8pm ET /7pm CT. pic.twitter.com/5BPl3hdsZa — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 15, 2023

Tony Khan has confirmed that CM Punk will speak at AEW Collision.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Sitting down for an interview with Post Wrestling heading before the start of Dynamite, Tony Khan was asked about what CM Punk would do in his first edition of AEW television since losing his belt to MJF at All Out. Would he just wrestle in a trios match with FTR against Samoa Joe and “The Bang Bang Gang,” Jay White and Juice Robinson of Bullet Club Gold?

“I think people are gonna want to hear from CM Punk, and people are gonna want to see him get involved in big matches and jump into big stories. I think definitely the rivalry between CM Punk and Samoa Joe, very interesting,” Khan said via Fightful. “We’ve seen a budding rivalry with FTR against a number of top teams in AEW, but I think with them having retained the championship at Double or Nothing and with Jay White coming off such a huge win, and Jay White and Juice Robinson as a team being fed hot, we saw they had a run-in with FTR a few weeks ago. I felt like that also planted another seed for this match. Certainly though, people are always gonna go back to that rivalry between CM Punk and Samoa Joe. People have been talking about it, even before Samoa Joe arrived in AEW, and not long after that, CM Punk got injured. I do think this match is a huge main event, and people are gonna be very interested to see what happens. It’s very exciting for us to be able to put this match on the first episode of Collision on Saturday.”

Asked to specifically confirm or deny that Punk would be given a live mic on the show, Khan kept things coy, even if his booking on Dynamite effectively gave it all away.

“I don’t want to say too much yet. I do think it would make a lot of sense, though, and I know fans are gonna be excited to hear from CM Punk. Obviously, that match is in the main event, so that does leave us the opportunity in the lead-up to the show to do that. I have to admit it would make a lot of sense,” Khan said.

Fortunately for John Pollock and Brandon Thurston of Post Wrestling, their question had been answered; CM Punk will be talking on AEW Collision, likely in the opening segment of the show, and fans will certainly tune in in droves to see what “The Best in the World” has to say.