Though Jon Moxley isn’t currently sitting pretty as the AEW World Champion, you wouldn’t know it by his workload, as the three-time champion has maintained a steady workload in Tony Khan’s company and beyond with his “Night at the Moxbury” event a resounding success for Wrestling Revolver.

Speaking on The Justin Kinner Show, Moxley explained what he likes most about professional wrestling, specifically matches with plenty of violence involved.

“If I were smart, I would try to get the most amount of money for the least amount of work possible, but believe it or not, in professional wrestling, I used to do it on purpose and for free, and still do because I enjoy it,” Moxley said via Fightful. “It’s recreation for me as much as anything else. What else are you going to do with your time? It’s the coolest job in the world. Some people like to go golfing, I like to step into a cage and attack people with weapons and stab people with sharp things. There is really no other level of adrenaline you can reach at a certain point when you’ve been doing this as long as I have. I need it for my soul to get out there and get loose and get a good sweat on. Get a little blood coming from my eyebrow, it’s relaxing to me. I enjoy pro wrestling.”

While maybe Moxley will cool down as he gets older, it’s safe to say if you were to hand him a golf club right now, he would find a way to use it to hurt someone in a most entertaining way.