Jon Moxley and “Hangman” Adam Page don’t like each other. Two of the first four AEW World Champions, an exclusive fraternity years in the making that was ultimately sullied by the back-and-forth booking of CM Punk and Mox in 2022, the duo have been feuding ever since the Blackpool Combat Club veteran knocked Page so loopy that he forgot his sons name on the way to the hospital to be treated for a concussion.

After a few weeks of feuding with their words and the occasional extracurricular beatdown that kept kicking the “Hangman’s” return date weeks into the future, Moxley and Page were finally allowed to wrestle a match to completion at the “Fabulous” Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, where the one-again, off-again member of The Elite secured a comeback win in a Pay-Per-View caliber match. That bout, which saw Page similarly secure the win by way of knocking his opponent out of action for multiple weeks, but set up a third contest “Hangman” promised would finish with a clean KO in Moxley’s home state.

Fortunately for Mox, that didn’t happen, as after he and his foe mixe it up outside the ring before the bell, the two performers went to war, hitting each other with everything but the kitchen sink and drawing blood that persisted throughout the match. When Page tried to turn a failed Buckshot Lariat into a Bulldog Choke attempt; an attempt Moxley slipped into a victory roll and secured the go-ahead win to go up 2-1 on his bitter rival.

This understandably didn’t sit too well with Page, as he wanted to continue to fight when the rest of the BCC came out to celebrate Moxley’s win, before ultimately turning away and exiting to the back underwhelmed. Needless to say, this feuds not going anywhere anytime soon.