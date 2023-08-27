*All In drama alert, All In drama alert,* this is not a drill AEW fans.

That's right, despite reportedly having some beef on Collision over a desire to use real glass, Jack Perry decided to rub it into CM Punk during the final Zero Hour match before All In, when he and Hook did suplex spots on the windshield of a limousine, with the former “Jungle Boy” looking right into the camera and declaring “it's real glass, cry me a river.”

While this admittedly spicy line didn't seem particularly newsworthy, as Perry is trying, like, really hard to be a heel, apparently CM Punk took issue with the statement all the same and reportedly got into it physically with the 26-year-old before his own match with Samoa Joe which came a few minutes later.

“There was a physical confrontation between CM Punk and Jack Perry right before CM Punk went through the curtain,” Sean Ross Sapp reported on Twitter. “Working on more details.”

Goodness gracious, can't we just have one Pay-Per-View without drama?

Now granted, technically, Punk didn't have any issues at AEW's last Pay-Per-View, Forbidden Door, which marked his return to paid professional wrestling programming for the first time since All Out in 2022 – we all know what happened after that show – and he seems pretty content to defend his “Real” AEW World Championship despite it lacking any actual value within the company, but in what is supposed to be a joyous love letter to professional wrestling, learning of even more Punker drama at All In detracts, not adds, to the event.