When Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful broke the news that CM Punk and Jack Perry got into a brawl backstage between their respective matches at All In, it put a bit of a damper on the start of the biggest event in professional wrestling history.

Why oh why did Punk get into a physical altercation with Perry – who admittedly started it with his words during Zero Hour – almost one year to the day after his brawl with The Elite at All Out 2022, especially considering the news broke during Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Adam Page's match with Kota Ibushi, Konosuke Takeshita, and Bullet Club Elite, no less? Even if he took offense with Perry's comments, why not just focus on his match with Samoa Joe and put on a show for the fans in Wembley Stadium?

Well, as it turns out, the match in question almost didn't happen, as, according to PWTorch, Punk actually threatened to quit AEW on the spot and almost forced the promotion to shuffle the card on the spot in order to pick out a new opening match.

“PWTorch is told that in the aftermath of the incident between C.M. Punk and Jack Perry last night that Punk, in the heat of the moment, was threatening to quit AEW over his frustration with everything that happened. Punk has made it clear since his return that he wants a drama-free locker room environment; he has largely achieved that on Collision, although it has come with controversy because of his restrictions on whom he does and doesn’t want allowed backstage at Collision,” Wade Keller wrote on PWTorch.

“According to PWTorch sources, the production team in AEW was alerted to the possibility or concerned about possibly having having to change match order because of the incident, which happened right before Punk’s match against Samoa Joe on the PPV. There was brief concern there’d have to be a delay in the start of the show as they scrambled to produce a different opening match. Punk, though, quickly regrouped and went through with the match as scheduled.”

Goodness gracious, while Punk certainly looked peeved during his entrance in the opening match of All In, and said goodbye to the fans in attendance when the match came to an end – a gesture that initially felt harmless but now feels far more eye-opening – who knew he almost didn't wrestle the match – or any future match – period? With Punk and Perry reportedly suspended, according to Bryan Alvarez, for the incident at All In, which can't be good for All Out at the United Center this Sunday, who knows when fans will see “The Best in the World” again in an AEW ring.

Tony Khan opens up about AEW potentially coming to Aztec Stadium at All In.

Though Tony Khan announced at the beginning of the post-All In media scrum that there was a backstage altercation on the show that he was unable to discuss due to “ongoing investigations,” the CEO of AEW was open to talk about pretty much anything else, including about another incredibly high-profile potential show for the promotion's debut in Mexico.

Asked about the prospects of traveling south of the border for AEW's first show in Mexico by a reporter, MJF noted that he would love to wrestle at Aztec Stadium, as it's one of the premier venues in North America.

“I want to go to Aztec Stadium so f**king bad. It’s not up to me, but you can fit a whole lot of people in Aztec Stadium. I love the Mexican people, I love the Mexican culture and boy, do I love Mexican food. I’m going to let him take that question now, and I pray to God that I just peer pressured the f**k out of him into saying maybe or yes.”

Khan, too, responded to the question, noting that a show in Mexico is something he would “absolutely like to do.”

“I think he nailed it,” Khan added. “That’s a great venue, and there are so many great venues. That is a great idea, and it’s something to consider. That’s absolutely something we would like to do under the right circumstances. We have some great partners in Lucha Libre, and I think that’s an exciting idea.

While wrestling in Mexico is nothing new, as the country has a rich history of Lucha Libre, multiple high-profile promotions like AAA and CML, and an international tradition with promotions like WWE booking shows in the country for decades, getting a show at Estadio Azteca would be an incredible milestone for AEW and beyond, as the 87,523 cap venue could produce another milestone event – this time in North America – for the expanding promotion. If AEW wants to make another statement, bringing an All In-sized show to Mexico would do just that.

