Speaking with Mark Henry about his white-hot streak in AEW on Rampage, with 18 straight wins and the coveted title of All-Atlantic Championship, Orange Cassidy was just getting ready to give an in-depth, soul-spilling interview with the “Strongest Man on Earth” when who but Wheeler Yuta appeared from… wherever they were, to rain on his parade.

“Do you know the best thing I ever did was leave you and join the Blackpool Combat Club?” Yuta asked. “Because now I roll with three of the baddest dudes on the planet. And they can team me more than you ever could. You let Chuck treat me like a clown, and then you replaced me with a literal clown. You let Trent bully me, but now I’m the bully. And I’ve worked so hard, I’ve put myself through so much pain, blood, sweat, and tears for this (Ring of Honor Pure) Championship, and I don’t even think you care and that offends me. So I’m going to take that championship from you, if you have any guts.”

“You’re right, I didn’t teach you anything,” Cassidy said. “I wasn’t there to teach, I was there to be your best friend, but clearly, we aren’t anymore. So if you want this, come get it.”

Welp, there you go folks; OC has his next challenger, and based on how he reacted when Yuta abandoned the Best Friends, noting that “Chuck taught him that pin” to the maneuver used to win the BCC’s first match against Check Taylor and Trent Beretta, it’s clear the coolest customer in the promotion is going to really try in this one.