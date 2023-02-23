After falling short in “The Guevara-Garcia Gauntlet” on AEW Dynamite due to interference from a masked Chris Jericho, Ricky Starks came to the penultimate edition of the Wednesday night show with a plan to not only get himself on the Revolution card but secure a match with his perfered opponent, “The Ocho,” too.

Walking down to the ring to thunderous cheers from a hot Phoenix crowd, Starks had to silence the crowd to avoid a Sami Zayn moment and use his time to get his way.

“It ain’t no secret these past few months I have delt with interference from JAS,” Starks began. “Baseball bats, people dressed up in masks, being put through a table, and to me, the message is very clear: you (Chris Jericho) do not want to have a rematch against moi. I accept that. I accept that the rematch won’t happen, so I’m gonna be moving on from Chris Jericho. But what I have right here is an open challenge, an open contract for a match against me at Revolution. And as my theme song says, the revolution will be televised, and I will be d*mned if I’m left off of this Pay-Per-View. So I know that there is somebody back there who is itching to get on this card and hey, I welcome you to come out here and let’s do the d*mn thing, alright?”

Ask and you shall receive. After mentioning Jericho in his promo, “The Ocho” came out to the ramp to once against guarantee that he will never again wrestle Ricky Starks in AEW, never, ever, no matter what.

“Now, Ricky Starks, I know what you’re trying to do here right now; you’re trying to bate me into having another match with you. But let me say this; you say you’re over and done with Chris Jericho? You’re not over and done until I say so, okay? Let me say this, count your blessings, Starks; you beat Chris Jericho, congratulations! That was the highlight of your career, take it and put it in a little box, and put it on your nightstand, and look at it every night before you go to sleep. Because it’s never gonna happen again, Starks. I could beat you any time, any place, anywhere, but it’s never gonna happen because you are not at my level. So good luck with your little open challenge; I hope it goes well for ya.”

Well, there you go, folks; nothing to see here. Jericho said no, and what’s done is done… at least until the music of one Peter Avalon hit while Jericho was still on the ramp and the “Pretty One” attempted to bolt down to the ring to accept Starks’ offer. Just like that, everything changed.

Ricky Starks found a roundabout way to wrestle Chris Jericho at Revolution.

After laying out “Pretty” Peter with a spiked-jacket Judas Effect, Jericho walked down the ring to give Starks the once over.

“See what happens when you have an open challenge?” Jericho asked. “Everyone’s gonna walk out here. You want Chris Jericho that bad? You can’t have Revolution without Chris Jericho, without ‘The Demo God.’ Maybe I should take that little contract of yours, Starks, have a rematch with you, and embarrass your stupid a**. ”

Hm… interesting. What would Starks say in response?

“Yeah, you definitely should go ahead and sign this,” Starks responded. “But I think we all know what’s going to happen, you’re gonna bring JAS around here, they’re gonna come out and probably gonna jump me again, and that’s all good and well, but I’m gonna ask you this. As the Chris Jericho, the first AEW Champion, the guy who beat two legends in one night, hey, you did that all by yourself, I don’t understand why you keep needing JAS. But unless you think you probably can’t beat me, I just think you have it in you to get the job done by yourself, that’s all I’m saying.”

This clearly took Jericho aback.

“You’re telling me you don’t think I can beat you one on one?” Jericho asked.

“No, no,” Starks said. “Actually, you can beat me, I genuinly believe that you can beat me.”

“You’re d*mn right I can beat you,” Jericho responded. “And I can beat you one-on-one, Starks. I’m the great Chris Jericho! I’m ‘Le Champion!’ I’m one of the best to ever do this! Of course I can beat lowly Ricky Starks one-on-one. I’ll sign this contract, I’ll even add an addendum that says The Jericho Appreciation Society will stay in the back at Revolution. I’ll do that right here, right now… except I don’t have a pen.”

Fortunately, Starks did have a pen and after signing the contract, Jericho left Starks with one final message.

“Be careful what you wish for Ricky, cause remember this: nobody outsmarts ‘The Ocho,'” Jericho said.

Goodness gracious, what a fun segment, especially after watching Starks smile at the camera before the segment went off the air. With less than two weeks left to go until Revolution, fans can add one more match to the proverbial card.