By Matty Breisch · 4 min read

Rudy Soho has been a member of AEW since all the way back in September of 2021, when she appeared in and ultimately won the Casino Battle Royale at All Out 2021 as the Joker entrant. Since then, Soho has competed for championships, feuded with Britt Baker, tagged with everyone from Toni Storm to Thunder Rosa, and even came second in both the TNT Championship Tournament and the AEW Owen Hart Cup. Sooner or later, Soho was going to win the big one, and fans were beyond stoked to see it, as the 31-year-old had quickly become a fan favorite and maintained that spot thanks to her partnership with Eddie Kingston.

Unfortunately, that all changed at All Out 2022 when, during the Zero Hour slate of matches, Soho had her nose broken by Tay Conti-now-Melo, who was taken out of action until December, when she was finally able to return with a new look spurned on by the surgery needed to fix her seriously jacked schnoz. Though Soho was able to return to the ring against Melo at Winter is Coming, her in-ring efforts alone didn’t provide for a happy ending, as after she secured the pin on Mrs. Guevara, who but Anna Jay ran from the back to rain on the former Riott Squad leader’s parade, beating her down alongside her long-time tag team partner.

Needless to say, if Soho was going to rid herself of her TayJay problem once and for all, she was going to need another babyface to team up with her. Fortunately, that wasn’t too hard to find, as Soho cut a sick promo on Rampage declaring her intentions to move forward in AEW, and she was going to bring “The Babe With The Power,” Willow Nightingale along to finally settle the score.

“Tay, last week was supposed to be the end of our story,” Soho said. “I was supposed to be able to close that chapter of my career and rid myself of you like I’ve wanted to do for so damn long. I beat you and I was supposed to have my moment to enjoy it but Anna Jay decided differently. I’m a little tired of this little numbers game. As much as I didn’t want to ask for help, and wanted to fight this fight on my own, I found the perfect person to fight this fight with me.”

Will the team of Soho/Nightingale – WilHo? Sollow? – be able to best TayJay and move along as they desire? Or will the JAS member keep this going for so long that Tony Khan has to christen a tag team belt to make the feud worth it? The final Dynamite of 2022 will help to decide that.

Ruby Soho has high hopes for her AEW run in 2023.

Discussing her first year and change in AEW on Busted Open Radio, Soho highlighted just how challenging it has been to find her footing after losing a quarter of the year due to injury.

“2022 has been a rollercoaster,” Soho said (h/t Fightful). “It has been me trying to kind of find my footing here in AEW, exactly what my role is, where I fit in, who I wanna present myself as, and obviously getting injured and being out for three months, and then kind of mentally dealing with that. I think anybody on this panel who has wrestled before understands that injuries are almost more mental than they are physical, at least for me anyway. So it’s been a rollercoaster, but I think it’s been really empowering, and I think the best is yet to come for me, for sure.”

Fortunately, Soho does have high hopes for 2023, as she hopes to focus on herself instead of putting over others at her own expense.

“I really think this year, it might be cliche to talk about, but I really wanna focus on me,” Soho said (h/t Fightful.) “I have spent a lot of my career trying to do my best to help some of the younger girls or girls that I’m teamed up with, and I’ve loved absolutely every second of it. But I’m starting to realize that I really need to get some steam behind myself and focus on myself in order to be able to help more girls, which is at the end of the day what I want to do and how I want to end my career. But I really need to put some emphasis on me and really turn everything up a notch, and show everybody why I came to AEW in the first place, why those fans were excited to see me at All Out when I debuted, why the Indianapolis fans were excited to see me when I came back. I have a lot to prove, I think, in the sense of myself. So that’s what the next year is gonna be all about.”

Will 2023 be the first year Soho wins a singles title since 2016? Only time will tell, but after her feud with Conti is over, the sky really is the limit.