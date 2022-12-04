By Matty Breisch · 4 min read

Jade Cargill has been the AEW TBS Champion since all the way back in January of 2022. She’s been the champion longer than Bray Wyatt has been back in WWE, longer than CM Punk has been suspended from AEW – if you can believe it – and longer than Ring of Honor has been back in operations under Tony Khan, if you can believe it. She’s AEW’s longest-tenured champion, she’s on the longest winning streak in AEW, period, and she’s outlasted 20 other title reigns, which is a pretty insane feat if you really think about it.

And yet, eventually, someone is going to have to dethrone Cargill and become the second-ever TBS Champion. Even if the belt was extensively made for her, which one could argue it was in order to keep her win streak alive without having to put her in the AEW Women’s World Championship picture, no one can stay at the top forever, and after ripping off a “streak” that would make Bill Goldberg proud, the only way to progress Cargill’s character forward is to give her some adversity and see if the pressure makes an even bigger star.

But who could be the performer to unseat that you-know-what? Could it be Britt Baker in an attempt to keep her out of Jamie Hayter’s way? Or how about Thunder Rosa and/or Toni Storm, the two most recent AEW Women’s World Championship holders who had their runs come to an end in less than glorious ways? How about Kiera Hogan, the Impact Wrestler-turned-Baddie who was recently kicked out of the group for not showing up with Cargill, Red Velvet, and Leila Grey to confront Bow Wow? Sound crazy, right? She’s only wrestled 20 singles matches in AEW, period, and she’s going to dethrone the winningest champ in AEW? Well, Hogan certainly doesn’t think it sounds like a bad idea.

Kiera Hogan wouldn’t mind becoming the new AEW TBS Champion.

Stopping by Busted Open Radio to discuss being kicked out of AEW’s most fashionable faction – sorry Chris Jericho – Hogan had nothing but positive things to say about the angle that initially brought her to mainstream weekly television, as transcribed by Fightful.

“I am grateful,” Hogan said. “Timing is everything and everything happens for a reason. My time in the Baddies was great. I saw, from the beginning, how amazing this group could be. I saw the t-shirts, the figures, and the big picture. That’s what drew me into the storyline. Jade had started the Baddies section and I was like, ‘I’m going to see if I can get in this Baddies section because they have random fans and people in the section.’ I sent out a text to Jade, ‘you could have the hottest section if you have the hottest flame.’ That blew up and I texted Tony Khan to see if I could sit in the section one week. He was like, ‘Yeah come on.’ At the time, Red Velvet was turning heel so we ended up in the section at the same time so it worked out organically that way. The storyline grew from there. The entrances we had were amazing. I could see the bigger picture. Red Velvet got injured, so I had to step up as second in command, Leila Grey became an interim Baddie. I did a lot for the Baddies, I did a lot for Jade and the group. I feel like the work I was giving wasn’t appreciated. I still don’t know the reason as to why I was kicked out. Some people can’t handle the heat, that’s okay, get out of the kitchen.”

With Hogan’s run in The Baddies fully over, Hogan now plans on turning her attention to singles competition, where she would like to prove that she has what it takes to be a top in-ring contender in AEW.

“These past few months, I haven’t been able to wrestle,” Hogan said. “That’s my passion. I want to be in the ring and show what I got and show out. I haven’t had the opportunity to really show how good of a performer I am and how well-rounded I am. Hopefully, I get my own spotlight and I’m able to put on some banger matches with women that want to put on banger matches. There are so many women in the locker room I want to work with. Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter, I just hope I’m able to be part of the women’s division fully and show what I got.”

Could that singles run include a shot at Cargill, the person she will be facing in trios action next week?

“I hope that’s where it’s leading and I think it makes sense. I have enough ammunition to go at her, maybe even take her TBS Title.”

Would Hogan be an unconventional option to finally take the belt off of Cargill? At this point, yes; she isn’t exactly a known commodity, let alone a fan favorite in AEW, and unless Khan really puts his foot down and books her like a star for the remainder of the year, it’s hard to imagine her having a Wheeler Yuta-esque moment a la his matches with the Blackpool Combat Club pre-joining. Still, after dropping Athena, Willow Nightengale, and every other woman who has gotten in her path, Hogan has to have a shot by process of elimination.