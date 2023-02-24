Though he’s only wrestled one match on AEW television in the calendar year of 2023, securing a squash win on Rampage, many in AEW still have high hopes for the career of Powerhouse Hobbs, the former Team Taz member who has yet to taste gold in Tony Khan’s company.

One of those AEW personalities who still had faith in Hobbs’ future is none other than Arn Anderson, the former Four Horseman member who has been managing his son Brock following Cody Rhodes’ decision to leave for WWE. Discussing Hobbs on his ARN podcast, Double A noted that he has everything a company could look for in a future champion; he just needs reps to get there.

“I think if given a little more time [and] a little more experience, Will Hobbs. Powerhouse Hobbs,” Anderson said via Fightful. “He has all the athletic potential. He is a quality human being. A beast. He can turn it up. He’s explosive. He just needs to be in a bunch of matches with guys that have more experience than him and he will pick it up just like that. A lot of time for Powerhouse.”

“He’s got all the tools. He’s got a level and he just needs reps. Reps are the key, guys, to this business. These guys that you see out there that are so good, the Bryan Danielsons, Ambrose, all those guys, all the top shelf guys that can perform, it’s because they’ve had thousands of matches. Fans are looking at these kids out here on our show, AEW, and some of them have had under 50 matches. A lot of them between 50 and 100 [matches]. I’m talking about for their career. For us, that was three months work.”

Since making his in-ring debut in AEW all the way back in 2020, losing a 13-second squash to Orange Cassidy on AEW Dark, Hobbs has only wrestled 91 matches, 19 in 2020, 37 in 2021, 29 in 2022, and six in 2023 so far according to Cagematch. If Hobbs can continue to progress, who knows, maybe he could have a fun at TNT Championship or even the AEW World Championship, but for that to happen, Powerhouse first needs to get back on television, which he is more than open to moving forward.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Powerhouse Hobbs isn’t the only AEW star Arn Anderson has high hopes for.

While Anderson would love to see Hobbs go over in AEW, he isn’t the only ascending star the Four Horseman would like to see get more shine in TK’s company. Currently managing a new act on AEW Dark and Dark Elevation, Anderson sees a little bit of himself in a certain Brock Anderson, but mostly because the resemblance is uncanny.

“Well, Brock’s got about, I think in May his is up, and then I have another year passed that,” Anderson said via Fightful. “I’m having a great time. I’m enjoying working for the company and I’m going to certainly get that last year now. What they have for Brock and I together going forward, I don’t know. I look at things and always have going all the way back to WCW when contracts came out. When you get a guaranteed contract, your wife has the luxury of planning your life because they do it anyway. To know much time and it’s not something that’s not going to change and all that, you can map your life out. That gives me another year and a half almost to help Brock every which way I can.”

“I will stay with AEW as long as they want me. That’s my one thing, and I said that after I left, well, I was canned by WWE. I don’t want to be anywhere that I’m not wanted anyway, not for one minute, not for any amount of money, not for one second. If at the end of the contract, if they would like for me to stay aboard in some limited capacity, I would love to.”

With a few more months to prove his son’s worth one way or another, Anderson has teamed his son up with Brian Pillman in order to form a second-generation tag team now that the Varsity Blondes has more or less been placed on ice following Griff Garrison‘s injury. While only time will tell if this pairing will work out better than Pillman’s last one and if, like his father, Brock’s efforts are better utilized in a tag team than as a solo act, it’s clear Arn has decided to dedicate his time to talent development in AEW and hopefully, the promotion will be better off for it.