After weeks of reintroducing Powerhouse Hobbs through his “The Book of Hobbs” video packages, AEW has firmly established the former Team Taz member as a legit main event-caliber star, with his choice of title shots at either the TNT, All-Atlantic, or World Championship.

… actually, that’s not true. The first part is, AEW ran a number of “The Book of Hobbs” segments to build him up as a complicated guy who wants to make his city proud, but those packages haven’t exactly built to anything of note, as Hobbs has only worked on match on television this calendar year, a 1:18 squash of Tony Mudd on the January 25th edition of Rampage. When asked about why his matches have been almost exclusively relegated to AEW Dark and Dark Elevation by the folks at Busted Open Radio, Hobbs let it be known that he’s happy to wrestle anywhere even if he’d like to work on Dynamite or Rampage.

“Any opportunity you get, you have to make some noise, whether it’s on Dark, Elevation, Dynamite, or Rampage,” Hobbs said. “Me, personally, I would love to be featured more on Dynamite and Rampage. Right now, I’m getting opportunities on Elevation, and it’s speaking for itself. The cream rises to the top.”

Asked who he would like to wrestle if given a chance, Hobbs named two performers that fit his preferred style of work.

“I like to fight. One is Jon Moxley, and the other is Eddie Kingston,” Hobbs said. “Just a straight-out brawl. Pull no punches, no hurricanranas, no dive outs, just fisticuffs.”

Whoa, a match between Hobbs and Moxley or Kingston, aka the man who retired “Switchblade” Jay White from NJPW, would be pretty interesting indeed, especially if Powerhouse is booked the way he wants to be. With Mox’s 100th win in AEW rapidly approaching, maybe he could take a shot at reading from the “Book of Hobbs.”