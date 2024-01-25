With his retirement match already on the books for Revolution, Sting made a major decision about doubling down on his final AEW run.

With Sting‘s final match in professional wrestling rapidly approaching, presumably against the Young Bucks in the main event of Revolution, you'd think the “Icon” would set back, make a few appearances on AEW shows, and prepare to ride off into the sunset in March, right?

… nope, as it turns out, Darby Allin, Sting's tag team partner since shortly after his debut at Winter Is Coming, wants to use their incredible success in the ring as a way to add some championship gold to their resume on the “Icon's” way out of the door.

Addressing the AEW audience on Dynamite, Allin attempted to convince Sting to take a shot at the current AEW Tag Team Champions, Ricky Starks and Big Bill, in the hopes of going out as a champion.

“Now I wanna take a couple seconds to talk about a few things. You know, whenever I do radio interviews, TV interviews, everybody always asks me ‘what’s it like to team with The Icon, Sting?’ And also that I should slow down in the ring because I’m gonna retire before Sting, but that’s not what I’m here to talk about. I wanna talk about the impact that this man has had on my career, and it didn’t just start in 2020 in AEW, it started back in 2015 in my first year of professional wrestling, when I saw this man’s career essentially end early from a neck injury, and I thought to myself, ‘What if that was me? What If my life’s work was cut short?’ And then all these years later, I hear that Sting is coming to AEW, and I don’t know exactly what for, cuz I heard that he’d never wrestle again,” Darby Allin told fans on Dynamite.

“And do you remember this part, Sting? I flew to your house in Texas, you had a wrestling ring in your garage, and we were rolling around in the ring. And within five minutes, what did I say to you? I looked you dead in the eyes and I said ‘you still got it.’ And I’m not lying to you. And I told you to get back in this ring and finish the career on your own terms, and now look at us. 27-0. Undefeated. And the rankings are back. The rankings are back, so I think that puts us in the top spot as number one contenders against Ricky Starks and Big Bill for those tag championships. And we’d be kind of dumba**es not to take the opportunity. So, just like all those years ago in Texas, I’m gonna look you in the eyes, I’m gonna say this one more time: You still got it. But the only difference is I’m not along this time. I think Savannah can agree as well. You still got it. (Crowd chants ‘You still got it’). So what do you say, Sting? What do you say? Do you wanna end your career as AEW Tag Champions? It’s all you, man.”

So what would Sting say? Does he have one more big match in him, or does he want to hold out for his match with the Bucks instead? Picking up the microphone, Sting answered fans' questions once and for all.

“All right, Savannah,” Sting said,” I’m all in.”

Welp, there you have it, folks. Sting is done to “joke” around in another big match, and there's a very real chance he'll leave the venue a champion for the 25th time in his career. Buckle up, folks; this is gonna be fun.

Big Bill and Ricky Starks aren't afraid of Sting and Darby Allin.

After listening to Sting and Darby demand a match against the current champions, something Tony Khan quickly made official for two weeks from now on Dynamite, Big Bill and Ricky Starks decided to fire back at the duo, letting them know that they're ready to end the “Icon's” career before he can make it to Revolution.

“Sting and Darby Allin, thank you,” Big Bill told fans on Dynamite. “Thank you so much for finally having the respect to address us by name. Thank you so much for finally having the respect to address us as the AEW World Tag Team Champions. And as far as your challenge goes for a match for the AEW World Tag Team titles, we accept your challenge.”

“That’s right,” Ricky Starks responded. “You know? It’s kind of fitting that Sting, you started your career with me and a partner of mine, your very first match back after six years. And it’s very fitting that now, me and the best partner I have will be the end of you. You are not making it to Revolution my man, so you might as well pay us the proper respects right now, lay down, so we can walk right over you and Darby Allin.”

So, how will this match shake out? Will Allin and Sting become AEW Tag Team Champions, or will something, like a pair of Young Bucks, impact the finish and heighten the drama ahead of Revolution? Fans will have to tune into Dynamite to find out.