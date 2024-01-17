A very WWE endorsement for the Young Bucks ⬇️

As the professional wrestling community prepares to hear from the Young Bucks for the first time since Full Gear back in November, with Nick and Matt Jackson returning to Dynamite to effectively lay down the challenge for Sting and Darby Allin ahead of the former's final match, the discourse has again opened up about just how good the AEW EVPs are and whether or not they deserve to be in the same ring as “The Icon” one last time.

To some, the pairing feels like a no-brainer, as they've all worked together before at Forbidden Door, and clearly, the Stinger liked it enough to pick the brothers as his final foe – which, according to Dave Meltzer, was 100 percent his choice – but others feel as though this can't be organic and must instead be some sort of edict from AEW's higher ups, be it Tony Khan or the Jacksons themselves, as they don't have the history to justify a farewell bout.

Taking to his Hall of Fame podcast to talk about the pride of Rancho Cucamonga, Booker T definitively stated that he feels the Young Bucks are a great final foe for Sting, as he believes they could do enough work to make “The Icon” look like a million bucks on his way out of the door.

“I think those guys would be able to go out there and do it right,” Booker T said via Wrestling News. “I mean, those guys, they can perform. I can't take that away from The Bucks. Those guys do a bunch of stuff. They flip around and all that kind of stuff, but when it comes to working, those guys can actually work. I know they're going to hear this and say where is this coming from and a lot of people may be saying where is this coming from. Those guys do a lot of stuff that I don't agree with, but when it comes to going out there and working, D**mit, they can work. They can flip around and get Sting over probably better than anybody else in that company for that one night.”

Goodness, say what you will about Booker T's objectivity, which is fair, but it's still wild to see a WWE employee put over the Young Bucks, considering the tension between The Fed and AEW. While fans of WWE will certainly complain about it even if the match is spectacular, Booker's take is probably the right now, as Sting wouldn't waste his final match on a team that would make him look suboptimal.

Matt Hardy believes the Young Bucks have become underrated.

Speaking of WWE legends who are big fans of the Young Bucks, Matt Hardy, a member of one of the greatest tag teams of all time, the Hardy Boyz, alongside his brother Jeff, recently discussed Nick and Matt Jackson on his Extreme Life podcast in the lead-up to their presumed match against Sting. With double-digit matches against the “Bucks of Youth” on his resume and a unique relationship with the duo now that they work together in AEW, Hardy feels fairly confident in saying that the Young Bucks have become underrated due to all of the hate they receive online.

“I say it here ad nauseam, and once again, to p*ss everyone off that are not on the Young Bucks train, the Bucks are truly amazing. They can get in the ring. They're so good. They know what they're doing. They can lead people that are a little older, their bodies are a little more broken down, they can lead them to great matches. They're just so talented, they're really, really good, and they're truly underrated. Their actual work as a tag team is underrated,” Matt Hardy said via EWrestling News.

“I know a lot of people give them a hard time because, ‘Oh, they're spot monkeys and they do this and they do that, or they play politics because they're EVPs.' They're both good dudes, and they're both incredible professional wrestlers. If that does end up being Sting's final match, Sting and Darby versus The Young Bucks, they're gonna tear the house down. It's gonna be great, guaranteed.”

Widely considered the best active tag team in the world when AEW was launched by everyone but those WWE fans who were “down since day 1” with The Usos, the hype surrounding the Young Bucks has died down over the years due to the rise of FTR, their extensive action in the trios division, and the anger from some for their involvement with CM Punk during the “Brawl Out” in 2022. Fortunately, with the professional wrestling world buzzing about the prospects of Sting's final match, it looks like the Bucks will have a chance to prove why they are the best of the best in a few short weeks once more.