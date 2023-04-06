A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After hinting at a big announcement for the last week, Tony Khan has made it official: AEW is going to London for “AEW All In,” the second-ever running of the show and the first under the AEW brand.

Announcing the story alongside AEW’s newest media member Nigel McGuiness – who technically made his debut in Ring of Honor at SuperCard of Honor – and the company’s new babyface media man Adam Cole, Khan was visibly shaking with excitement, shouting out the Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and, shockingly enough, Cody Rhodes, for putting on the first All In and declaring that the next running will be even better when it comes to Wembley Stadium in August.

“The UK is one of the most important markets in professional wrestling, and AEW is coming in hot as the number one wrestling company in the UK on television,” said Tony Khan in the official AEW press release. “We want our debut in London to be epic in scale, and there’s no better venue than Wembley Stadium to deliver what I know will be one of the greatest events in AEW’s history. This April also marks 100 years of Warner Bros. and 100 years of Wembley Stadium – it’s a fitting time to come together for ‘AEW: All In London at Wembley Stadium.'”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Will this show have the same spirit as the original All In, with Lucha Libre AAA stars, Impact Wrestling stars, New Japan Pro Wrestling Stars, and local legends like Nick Aldis gracing the show with their presences? Only time will tell, but it’s safe to say professional wrestling fans from across the world should be very excited about this development.