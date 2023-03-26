A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

As the WWE Universe rapidly prepares for WrestleMania 39, personalities of all roles, shapes, and sizes are being called upon for their takes on the biggest matches, their most anticipated moments, and their thoughts on Los Angeles, where the show’s two days are being booked.

When Wade Barrett agreed to one such interview, speaking with the UK’s Metro, he decided to commit some of his time to a certain free agent grappler who is reportedly drawing interest from across the professional wrestling sphere but has yet to latch on with a new company just yet: Nick Aldis.

“Yeah, 100%. I’m as big a fan of Nick Aldis as anyone,” Barrett said. “I think first of all, he’s a fantastic talker, he’s got a great look, he’s a really good representative for this industry in general, and I love his classic throwback in-ring style. It reminds me a bit of Harley Race, kind of the pompous Englishman element adds to it as well. I’d love to see Nick involved.

“He’s a guy I’ve got a lot of respect for, I think he’ll have gonna have success whatever he ends up doing, whether it’s on the independents, whether it’s going back to NWA, or to any other company – or hopefully one day, come over to WWE. I think he’s got a lot he can contribute. In terms of supporters, I’m certainly on board as a supporter of Nick Aldis one day coming to WWE.”

A former NWA Champion who famously held the “10 pounds of gold” for 1,309 days split over two reigns, Aldis has wrestled in Impact, Ring of Honor, and notably took part in a two-match series with Cody Rhodes that featured a match at All In back in 2018. Though his run with Billy Corgan’s company didn’t come to an end in the most graceful way, with the Ace of NWA being unceremoniously dropped from shows before his contract expired, Aldis has, by his own admission, drawn interest from AEW in the past, and has come on WWE’s radar during this current free agency period. Would WWE sign the 36-year-old to join RAW or SmackDown immediately, or would he instead go to NXT to serve a developmental talent? Only time will tell, but if he does sign with the company, it sounds like “National Treasure” already has a few dream matches in mind.

Nick Aldis has multiple dream matches he’d like to wrestle in WWE too.

Sitting down for an interview on the AJ Awesome Show back in January, Aldis was asked about some of the dream matches he would love to take part in after his contract with NWA came to an end, and while he did discuss some AEW talent, namely Bryan Danielson, the three-biggest names he noted all work for WWE and are pretty prominent pieces of the championship picture.

“Roman (Reigns) obviously,” Aldis said via Wrestling Headlines. “If you’re in this business, you wanna work with the alpha, the top guy and I don’t think I’m being unrealistic when I say that I could pose an interesting contrast of character to him and from a sort of credibility standpoint and a size standpoint and a personality standpoint. I think that I match up well with guys like him.

“GUNTHER is a name that gets thrown out a lot and I know that he was very complimentary of NWA Powerrr when we first started it and of me and what we had done and stuff like that and I was always very grateful to him for being gracious about that and now seeing, you know, what’s he sort of involved into, you sort of look at it and you think that would be a compelling matchup with the right circumstances.

“Drew McIntyre. I think that British fans, it would always be, with the right circumstances, you know, heavyweight English guy versus the heavyweight Scottish guy in Britain, that could always be an attraction and sometimes, you just wanna look at it from a simplistic point of view and it’s like, that wouldn’t take a lot of effort to make that one an attraction.”

Wow, Aldis hasn’t even signed on the dotted line and he’s already taking shots at two of WWE’s top champions and the number-one contender for the Intercontinental Championship? Well, you have to give it to the 36-year-old performer, he’s not one to shy away from competition and if he does ultimately make his way to The Fed, the level of competition presented to the “National Treasure” will be the toughest of his entire career.