By Matty Breisch · 4 min read

Published 19 hours ago



“Oh, don’t you dare look back, just keep your eyes on me, I said, ‘You’re holding back,’ she said, ‘Shut up and dance with me,’ this woman is my destiny, she said, “Ooh hoo, shut up and dance with me.” – these words, originally sung by Nicholas William Petricca of the band Walk the Moon in their song “Shut Up and Dance” now belong to another, as, according to a video shared on The Masked Singer’s Twitter account, the song will be performed on the forthcoming edition of the show by none other than “The Bride,” a weird, dinosaur/lizard/dragon in a wedding dress Kill Bill-style. What, you may ask, does this have to do with AEW, or professional wrestling in general? Well, see for yourself.

… that’s Chris Jericho, right? Like, that’s definitely Jericho, half out of breath, belting out the lyrics to a Top-40 song that was uber-popular in 2015 in the same style of his “Judas” singing band Fozzy? Twitter certainly thinks so, as the current Ring of Honor Champion is trending on Twitter just before the start of AEW Dynamite, with dozens of fans retweeting the Masked Singer video while shouting out “The Ocho,” aka “Le Champion,” aka the Leader of JAS, and about a dozen other monikers worthy of a right proper list.

Will fans soon see Jericho pull double duty, showing up on TBS and Fox at the same time? Well, considering the late Leslie Jordan was also featured in the Masked Singer video, it’s clear that show is pre-taped. Still, depending on how things shake out on the show, who knows, fans may be greeted with the now-52-year-old singer’s head on top of a dress-wearing lizard’s body… assuming it is, in fact, Jericho under the mask, since for all fans know, that could be his long-time rival, Sebastian Bach, or even his current rival, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, under the hood.

Chris Jericho speaks out on the AEW Brawl Out.

Sitting down with Howie Mandel of Deal or No Deal fame for his Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast, Jericho was asked about what’s going on in AEW, namely whether or not there’s any backstage drama, as transcribed by 411 Mania.

“It happens, sure it does,” Jericho said. “But the thing is, though, if you’re cast in a movie and you hate your co-star, either you make it work, do your job, put on a great performance, and never talk to each other again, or you leave the project. It’s that simple. So, if there are people you have a problem with, which I’ve had over the years, not a lot, but this guy can rub me the wrong way, ‘He’s a f***ing ***hole,’ whatever, you still have to put on a good show.”

Hmm… I wonder what Jericho could be talking about, maybe the backstage brawl at All Out, aka AEW’s Brawl Out? Fortunately, “The Ocho” did decide to discuss that very concept, marking one of the first times he’s discussed the incident in such a public forum.

“Sometimes you have fights in the locker room and that sort of thing,” Jericho said. “You know, it’s a big team. Sometimes guys get into fights, and sometimes guys just have the wrong attitude for how to make the team work. So, I mean, that’s how you have to look at it. And sometimes, guys just have to leave. It’s just the way it is.”

“There was a locker room fight that happened a couple months ago between a couple guys. Like I said, when these things happen, you have to deal with them. And sometimes, the way to deal with it is guys just have to not be there anymore, you know. There’s real-life drama. I used to get it when I first started working in Japan or Mexico. Guys would be mad, once again, ‘Who’s this foreign guy? This guy with long blond hair. Let’s go and beat him up in the ring. And then you got to fight them back, and they lay off of you.”

Whoa, “sometimes, the way to deal with it is guys just have to not be there anymore,” huh? Hmm… now who could that be? Is Jericho talking about Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, who have already started to re-appear on AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage via video packages where their highlights disappear from the AEW archives like “Wayward Sons?” Or how about Colt Cabana, who wasn’t part of the fight but did technically return on Dynamite in Baltimore, Maryland? It must be Ace Steele, who was released from his contract last month. Yup, that prediction is “The Best in the World.”