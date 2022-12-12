By Matty Breisch · 4 min read

While Wheeler Yuta recorded arguably the biggest win of his professional wrestling career at Ring of Honor Final Battle, defeating his career-spanning rival, Daniel Garcia, in a match to become a two-time ROH Pure Champion, fans, pundits, and everyone in between still had one question for the 26-year-old star that rose above all others: what is going on with the Blackpool Combat Club of AEW?

Would the group continue on now that William Regal, their unquestioned leader, is heading back to WWE to work with his son, Charlie Dempsy? Or would they have to disband as each of their members goes another way? Fortunately, Yuta stopped by the Battleground Podcast before his match with Garcia to talk about just that and gave a fantastic response that was expertly transcribed by Fightful.

“I think it’s just gonna evolve a little bit. If anything, it’s refocusing,” Yuta said. “We’ve been so tied up with the Jericho Appreciation Society that I think we almost forgot what we’re here for and what we’re trying to do, and that’s to set forth our vision of wrestling. It’s to leave our scar and leave our mark on pro wrestling. Now I think that obviously we no longer have the world championship, but I think that we’re more focused and more hungry than ever. We’re starving. We want that. We want these opportunities, we want that gold. Claudio wants the Ring of Honor World Championship, Mox wants to get his world title back. I think that we’re all very focused and we’re all very hungry. So I’m not sure if the Blackpool Combat Club 2.0 is gonna be all that different, except that it might be a little bit more aggressive, a little bit more vicious, and a little bit more focused.”

When asked if the BCC could pursue a new leader now that Regal is on the way out of AEW, specifically Nigel McGuinness, the former Ring of Honor Champion who was recently released by WWE from a commentary contract, Wheeler politely declined, suggesting that the faction would instead probably stick it out as a quartet from here on out.

“I think that Nigel’s awesome, but I think that we’re probably gonna wind up doing with the BCC is just taking it forward ourselves,” Yuta concluded. “We’ve already learned a lot, and now it’s up to those three to continue to help continue to mentor me. You heard Regal say it himself. So I think that is gonna probably be the four of us going from now on, but we’ll see where it ends. I’m certainly not ruling it out. Like I said, Nigel’s awesome, and I think his style, obviously he’s not active anymore, but his style fit in great with what we were doing. So yeah, I think he’s great. But I think for right now, it’ll be the four of us.”

Considering Regal’s final words to the BCC – at least for now – included the line “I realized several months ago that the three members of the Blackpool Combat Club don’t need me anymore, I’m a surplus to requirements, as they say,” it sure sounds like Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, and Jon Moxley are going to give their collective mentor’s idea a shot as they have oh so many times before.

Tony Khan and Wheeler Yuta comment on Trent Seven’s arival in AEW.

Changing topics ever so slightly, during Yuta’s media availability session after his huge Ring of Honor Pure Title win at Final Battle, the Champ and his boss, Tony Khan, were asked about the arrival of Trent Seven in AEW and ROH, as the member of Mustache Mountain made his surprise debut as Kip Sabian’s friend against Orange Cassidy on Rampage and then sat ringside for the Pure Title match the night after. Khan spoke first and divulged Seven’s contract status.

“He’s been in Texas, he obviously wrestled on ‘AEW Rampage’ last night, he could appear with us again. He couldn’t certainly appear with us again. He’s come and done really nice. So he’s been here a per-appearance. He competed last night and was here watching the show very keenly and he could be a good opponent for any champions in Ring of Honor. Certainly, he was great in the championship match last night and it was a great show last night.”

Reporters then turned their attention to Yuta, who technically hasn’t wrestled the NXT UK standout but knows him very well.

“And I’ve known Trent for a long time and I was really impressed with his match with Orange,” Yuta said. “And yeah, I just think he’s a great competitor and yeah, we’ll see where things go I guess.”

Could Seven be the next opponent for Yuta’s title now that he’s done with his feud with Daniel Garcia, at least for now? Only time will tell but based on how intently Seven watched him perform at Final Battle, it certainly wouldn’t hurt.