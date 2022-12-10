By Matty Breisch · 2 min read

Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia don’t like each other one bit. They wrestled a 60-minute match to a draw for the IWTV Independent Wrestling World Champion, have wrestled at the first two Ring of Honor cards of the year, Ring of Honor Supercard of Honor and Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor, and at the promotion’s finale of the calendar year, Ring of Honor Final Battle, the duo took the ring for the “final battle” of their current three-match series and believe you me, it did not disappoint.

Heralded to the ring by “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker and “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard, Garcia came into the match with a very concerted strategy: to waste all of Yuta’s rope breaks early on before locking him up in a series of submission holds with no clear way to break the hold.

On paper, Garcia had a solid strategy, and he worked it masterfully, but when one performer hates another as much as Yuta hates “The Red Death,” the fire that burns inside can overcome even the best-laid plans. After nearly falling victim to a Dragontamer from his foe, Yuta hit Garcia with a piledriver and then just started hammering away on “Red Death’s” face and neck with elbow after elbow until the match was officially called off and the title changed by way of referee stoppage. After watching every other title change up to that point, why not give the Blackpool Combat Club a win while the faction still exists, which, based on William Regal’s exit, may not be for much longer.