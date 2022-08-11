NJPW’s Will Ospreay and Aussie Open land an AEW World Trios Title shot

Theoretically, AEW has enough performers under contract that they could field an NCAA-style 64-team tournament to decide on the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions. They could field multiple teams from the same factions, call up performers from AEW Dark, and even bring over Ring of Honor performers like The Righteous and current ROH Six-Man Champions, Dalton Castle and The Boys, to match wits with the best trios Tony Khan could throw together.

And yet, much like a tournament arc in an Anime series, where a progressing series of matches that go on for multiple months split over Dynamite, Rampage, Dark, and Dark Elevation, things would get old real quick. Fans would get bored, get confused by who is still active and who has been eliminated, and the reviews would likely be mixed-to-poor as a result.

Unlike in New Japan, where month-long tournaments like the G-1 Climax and the Best of the Super Juniors are the norm, AEW’s market research clearly shows that any tournament longer than a few weeks is simply too long for the American audience.

So, when the brackets were officially rolled out for the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament, fans were a little excited, in a very good way, to see a few surprising names filling out the respective seed, including Ari Daivari’s Trustbusters, Dragon Lee teaming up with his – literal – brother Rush with La Faccion Ingovernable, and a little team from New Japan Pro Wrestling that operate under the moniker the United Empire, Will Ospreay and Aussie Open.

Business just picked up for AEW’s World Trios Tournament.

Will Ospreay really didn’t like it when Lance Archer, AEW’s resident Murderhawk Monster, made his way back to New Japan Pro Wrestling to compete in the G1 Climax. While Archer’s inclusion in the tournament wasn’t too surprising, as he’s been a fixture of NJPW since 2011, has wrestled at six Wrestle Kingdoms, and has even held the belt Ospreay holds now, the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship, on two occasions, in the opinion of “The Commonwealth Kingpin,” Jake Roberts’ friend’s time in Japan was getting old, as he quite literally begged Tony Khan to bring him back stateside in a quote you can read below via Wrestling Inc.

“Why is Lance still here? He’s too big,” the IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion said. “Thank god, Jeff’s going. I don’t feel like I could cope. It should be illegal. It just should be illegal. I don’t want him here. Can we please send him away? Tony, Tony, look just, Mr. Khan, I’m begging you. Please keep him on AEW, because otherwise he’s gonna kill me. He’s gonna kill him. Jeff [Cobb] please stop him.”

You’ve gotta give it to Ospreay, he’s never not extra.

So naturally, after complaining about one outsider coming into “his” promotion to cause trouble, it only makes sense that Ospreay would go full-on heel and completely contradict his own words in order to get himself over, get to the pay window, and get his hands on the AEW World Trios Championship belts alongside his Aussie Open brothers in arms.

.@AEW World Trios Championships tourney bracket 📝 Who you got? pic.twitter.com/A5FSLIXlZf — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) August 11, 2022

Oh goodness, business is picking up, folks

Now, as you can see from the brackets, Ospreay and Aussie Open’s first match of the tournament will be against Death Triangle and features a United Kingdom showdown between “The Commonwealth Kingpin” and “Newcastle’s favorite Bastard,” PAC. Historically, the duo have wrestled twice in their respective careers so far, coming to a 30-minute time limit draw at RevPro in 2019, and then both losing a four-way match for the FCP Title. With this match, someone will finally secure a notch in their win collum with their opponent taking yet another L.

Assuming Ospreay and company can overcome Death Tringle, they would they get the winner of La Faccion Ingovernable versus The Young Bucks plus their mystery partner, who could be anyone from “Hangman” Adam Page to Kenny “By God” Omega. If it’s the former, the match will likely be very good, as the Bucks and Aussie Open are as well respected in tag team action as Ospreay and Page are in singles competition, but if the “Best Bout Machine” defies the odds and returns to the ring a few weeks before All Out, it could bring a war many years in the making, as Kenny and Will quite literally hate each other.

Do you want to see a shoot fight between two former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champions? Then book the match Tony Khan, as this one would pop one heck of a rating.