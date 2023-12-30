With Worlds End officially upon us, here's everything you need to know about AEW's final Pay-Per-View of the year.

For the first time since AEW debuted in 2019, the promotion will close out the calendar year with a bang, running a brand new Pay-Per-View, Worlds End, live from MJF‘s home of Long Island on the final Saturday in December.

Billed as a turning point for the promotion, which, in turn, has been going through a year of changes, soon fans will see a new championship belt debuted, an incredibly popular tournament completed, and maybe even a new World Champion, depending on whether or not Samoa Joe and The Devil are able to unseat MJF's over a year run with the strap.

And the best part? There are plenty of ways to watch the show, as it's available to watch in all sorts of different locations across the world.

How to Watch AEW Worlds End



Stream: Bleacher Report, Fite TV, select Dave and Busters, select Tom's, YouTube, Sky, and traditional PPV providers.



Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT



3. Will there be any surprise debuts from ex-WWE guys?

As you may or may not know, there are about a dozen former WWE guys who were released from the promotion back in September that have suddenly been released from their 90-day non-compete clauses, with their services suddenly available to any promotion or booker willing to pay up for their services.

While some of these performers have already taken indie bookings to help re-introduce themselves to the professional wrestling world, with Nic Nemeth – FKA Dolph Ziggler – Mustafa Ali, and the Maximum Male Models, now known as MxM all taking bookings in Puerto Rico, Europe, GCW, and everywhere in-between, none have signed full-time contracts with new promotions of note, be that AEW, TNA, or New Japan Pro Wrestling

Could that change at Worlds End, be it via one of TK's famous signing announcements or a surprise run-in from a former star set to help or hurt an on-roster performer a la Adam Copeland's debut at WrestleDream? Well, considering there's an entire storyline in AEW right now centered around masked men who could conceivably be anyone, there's a decent enough chance there's a new “IsAllElite” graphic on social media before the end of the night.

2. Will MJF retain his title against Samoa Joe and The Devil?

Speaking of masked men working their way into the AEW family of brands over the past few weeks, in case you haven't noticed, the Ring of Honor Tag Team Championships are now in the possession of The Devil's Masked Men, a pair of well, masked men who may be Matt Taven and Mike Bennett but could theoretically be anyone, even performers who weren't eligible to be on AEW Television when the angle began.

Who could this group of four marauding men, plus a masked leader – or maybe two, if you subscribe to the Scream theory? Are they led by Adam Cole? Roderick Strong? Or maybe Khan wants to really lean into recent professional wrestling history and he's secretly rebuilt Retribution, with Mustafa Ali at the helm once more and recently-released members of the WWE roster like Mansoor and Mason D. Madden filling out the roles as his masked men? While that would certainly garner some groans from fans in Long Island and those watching from around the world, it would also present the possibility for an “invasion” angle, which seemingly every professional wrestling brand eventually runs, especially when they have a handful of former guys from another promotion freed up at the same time.

Either way, if MJF wants to retain his title at Worlds End, he's going to have to do more than simply defeat Samoa Joe in the squared circle, which, to be fair, is a whole lot easier said than done.

1. Who will win the Continental Classic, Jon Moxley or Eddie Kingston?

And last but not least, the question fans want to know, maybe moreso than who will leave the Nassau Coliseum as the AEW World Champion, is who will leave the venue as the AEW Continental Champion, the Ring of Honor Champion, and the New Japan Strong Champion, a trio of belts now collectively known as the Modern-Day Triple Crown?

Will it be Jon Moxley, the future WWE Hall of Famer who has been at or near the top of the PWI Best Wrestlers list for years now, or Eddie Kingston, the “King of the Bums” and “modern-day Dusty,” who may not look like a professional wrestler but garners incredible passion from his fans due to his unique ability to draw empathy in any situation?

Best friends who have worked classic matches in AEW on multiple occasions, will Kingston finally get his singles win over the three-time former AEW Champion who had his Intercontinental Championship run ended in tragedy via a concussion? Or will Kingston once again prove that he can't be beat in New York City, even if Long Island isn't really a part of New York City? Fans will have to tune into Worlds End to find out.