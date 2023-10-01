There are 10 matches on the WrestleDream card, 14 if you count the four bouts on Zero Hour, and yet, maybe the most interesting aspect of the show isn't who will come out on top in each of these matches, but instead which outside stars could debut on the show, as, according to Tony Khan, Kevin Kelly, Nigel McGuinness, Excaliber, and pretty much every AEW employee who has spoken on the matter, this show will effectively transition the promotion from one era to the next.

Now granted, could there be some other idea that signifies such a, to paraphrase Jon Moxley's finisher, paradigm shift, say the TK-debunked suggestion that he purchased New Japan Pro Wrestling and is preparing an invasion angle? Sure, anything's possible, but when there's smoke, there's often fire, and there's a lot of smoke regarding some new debuts on the brand-new Pay-Per-View from intriguing prospects to main event talents.

If AEW can snag any of these Superstars, it will go a long way in helping to back up Khan's words.

WrestleDream could reshape AEW with these huge signings.



3. Mariah May

Who, you may ask, is Mariah May, and why, you may ask, is she worthy of a spot on this list when a performer like, say, Sami Callihan, who is officially a free agent following six years in Impact Wrestling, is not?

One word: Starpower.

A 25-year-old from Tottenham, England, with four years of professional experience, May made a name for herself as a member of Stardom in 2023, where she wrestled 99 matches as a member of Club Venus with Mina Shirakawa, Xia Brookside, Xena, Jessie, and Waka Tsukiyama. Though her run wasn't as prolific as some of the Stardom graduates before her, stars like IYO SKY and Toni Storm, she did win the Goddesses Of Stardom Champion with Mina Shirakawa and held it for 49 days from June through August.

While May likely wouldn't come into AEW as a main roster contender, she does have that sort of je ne sais quoi that the promotion lost when Jade Cargill left for WWE and could become a champion before her initial contract comes to an end.

2. Mercedes Mone

When Mercedes Mone didn't debut at AEW Grand Slam in Flushing Queens, it left more than a few fans up in arms.

After seemingly almost debuting about a half dozen times since she became free to wrestle wherever she'd like in January, including a physical appearance at All In in London despite not actually getting involved in anything between the ropes, could WrestleDream finally serve as the right proper debut of the lone Four Horsewomen not employed by WWE?

If Tony Khan wants to avoid an absolutely disastrous response from fans both in Seattle and online, the answer had better be yes.

Now, on paper, there's a lot to like about the idea of Mone in AEW; she's a legitimate Superstar who transcends the squared circle, is a fantastic wrestler between the ropes, and has a built-in relationship with current AEW Women's World Champion Saraya, who she shared the ring with during the injury that nearly ended her career.

Whether working as a babyface hero who could serve as a true, long-term opponent for Saraya, or initially team up with her only to then leave the faction and become her heated rival at the top of the card at some point down the line, it's hard to argue that AEW would be worse off with Mone on the roster, even if her position could kick some performers like Britt Baker down the card indefinitely.

1. Adam Copeland/Edge

And last but not least, if there's one performer who really feels like they are going to usher in this new era of AEW at WrestleDream, it has to be Adam Copeland, aka the performer WWE fans knew for 25 years as Edge.

On paper, Edge is the perfect addition to AEW; after losing CM Punk, Copeland can instantly step into his spot as a main eventer, and he even has multiple built-in angles that effectively write themselves with Christian Cage and Chris Jericho. At 49, the Toronto native can still very much go, and between his wit, charisma, and well-trained mind for the business, there's little reason to believe he couldn't provide a short-term pop to the AEW ratings that steadily increased the numbers Becky Lynch in NXT-style if the booking is done right.

Did TK create WrestleDream solely to debut Copeland? Maybe yes, maybe no, but by putting Darby Allin versus Cage for the TNT Championship in the main event, he effectively told fans that, if they want to see Edge on the indies for the first time since the mid-90s, they should put down $50 to see the show.