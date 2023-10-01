When Tony Khan announced that, after booking All In for the last weekend in August and All Out for the first weekend in September, that he had booked a brand new AEW Pay-Per-View, WrestleDream, planned for the first Sunday in October, this time coming to fans from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington, it turned more than a few heads in the professional wrestling community.

Sure, few could knock the concept of the Pay-Per-View, as the idea of honoring Antonio Inoki with a special collaboration with New Japan Pro Wrestling is as cool a reason as any to put on a blistering card in the Pacific North West, but doing at full price, again, with Full Gear scheduled for mid-November at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California is a little much, no?

Well, even if the build-up wasn't exactly robust, the show is officially set, with 10 matches booked for the main show and four more scheduled for Zero Hour.

On paper, the card is pretty good, not quite All In or Forbidden Door caliber, with Kenny Omega and MJF both working tag team matches instead of the sort of marquee singles matches that they are capable of, but still interesting nonetheless. And the best, with rumors running wild, it's entirely possible that a few new faces may make their debuts in the promotion too, with Edge, Mercedes Mone, and Stardom's Mariah May all potentially Seattle bound.

Stream: Bleacher Report, Fite TV, select Dave and Busters, select Tom's, YouTube, Sky, and traditional PPV providers.



Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT



3. Can MJF remain ROH Tag Team Champion 2-0n-1?

When news broke that Adam Cole effectively decimated his ankle by jumping off the ramp at AEW Grand Slam in Flushing, Queens, New York, it sent the very future of his tag team, Better Than You BayBay, up in the air.

Sure, for now, MJF and Cole are still champs, as they haven't relinquished the straps intentionally or not, but if Cole is out of action for the rest of the years and maybe for much of 2024, how long can that last?

Well, fans will get the first idea of how tenable the situation is at WrestleDream, as MJF will be facing off against The Righteous, Vincent, and Dutch, in a two-on-one tag team match for the Ring of Honor Tag Team Champions, with yet another gimmicked effort set to be added to his resume if he can pull it off.

If MJF wins, will he just keep going as a solo tag team champion, defending the honor of his best bro for months? Or will he take on a new tag team partner, someone like, say Cole's other best friend, Roderick Strong, in a Freebirds-style odd couple trio? Fans will have to find out.

2. Can Bryan Danielson still hang technically with Zack Sabre Jr.?

For the better part of his professional wrestling career, Bryan Danielson has been known as the best technical professional wrestler in the world.

Initially winning the Best Technical Wrestler in the World award from The Wrestling Observer in 2005, an award eventually renamed the Bryan Danielson Award, the man WWE renamed Daniel Bryan held the honor from 2005-2013 before he was forced to retire due to a neck injury in 2015.

Do you know who held the award from 2016 through 2021, when Danielson got back into the swing of things in WWE and AEW? That would be Zack Sabre Jr., the man he's wrestling at WrestleDream in Seattle. At 36, ZSJ is firmly in his prime, whereas Danielson has already announced that he'll be retiring from full-time action in 2024 due to his daughter's apprehension about the sport.

With nothing but pride on the line, can Danielson prove he's still the best in the world at what he does? Or will he pass the torch to ZSJ, who is gearing up for bigger and better things in his 19th professional wrestling career? Fans will find out at WrestleDream.

1. Who will interfere with Darby Allin's match against Christian Cage?

From a purely Kayfabe standpoint, it makes all the sense in the world for Tony Khan to book Darby Allin against Christian Cages in a Best Two out of Three Falls match in Seattle, Washington.

With no World Championships, male or female, on the line at the show, placing Allin, a Pacific North West native, in a grudge match against one his biggest rivals of 2023 in an expansive gimmick match should make for about as good of a main event as Orange Cassidy versus Jon Moxley at All Out, which earned 4.5 stars from Dave Meltzer at The Wrestling Observer.

… but in 2023, Kayfabe is only as good as its brand new dictionary definition, and the real reason why Allin facing off against Cage in the main event is because of the prospects of Edge debuting in AEW as either a friend or foe of his long-time tag team partner. Will Adam Copeland be #AllElite by the end of the night? Maybe yes, maybe no, but that option is certainly on the table.