Where does MJF stand in 2025?

Once the biggest star in AEW and one of the top names in professional wrestling regardless of the promotion during his dominant run as the AEW World Champion alongside his “brochacho” Adam Cole, MJF has become a certified part-timer for Tony Khan's company, taking acting role after acting role in the years since his title reigns.

Has MJF's schtick grown stale? Well, in the opinion of WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, that depends on your perspective.

“My thing is, this is where I look at… I like MJF. This is the guy that’s got major star appeal. He really does. I really feel like in this business, he’s going to really, really write his own ticket at the end of the day,” Booker T said via 411 Mania. “He’s talent. In the ring as well as on the microphone, he’s a guy that I really feel like would be good for that — what we talk about. In the ring, out of the business, he’ll be able to promote, do a whole lot of things for your promotion. I just really feel like he’s going to be one of those generational guys, like a Piper. I don’t know why, but I just feel like that about this guy. And honestly, for the people that is saying that MJF is getting stale, they may be right. They may be right 100%, but it’s a good stale, from my perspective.

Turning his attention to MJF's future, Booker T noted he's set things up perfectly for a very lucrative career moving forward, regardless of where he ends up.

“MJF is a guy that’s — I’m sure, because he that little bidding war thing for a bit. He made sure when contract time came up, Tony Khan was gonna make sure he took care of. So I’m sure he got taken care of as far as contract goes on. MJF is what like 27, 28? He probably got a five-year deal or something like that. Even if he had a 10-year deal when he came out of it, working at this pace he’s still going to be fresh to come on somebody’s roster,” Booker noted.

But just say for instance he got a five-year deal and he comes out 33 years old. That’s still young for this business. It’s pitch-perfect for this business. You know exactly all the X’s and O’s when you come in around that age. So for me, for MJF to take that AEW deal — just like I say, I’m just speculating five years. I don’t know how many million, but five years. And then at the end of that five years, he’s able to write his own ticket. So leaving AEW is not going to be a problem as — just say for instance when the contract comes up now. I say, get the money first, and then we’ll go bargain hunting after that.”

Will MJF leave AEW for WWE in his early 30s? Or will he stay in AEW, cashing checks while exploring outside interests, too? Either way, the future is looking bright for Maxwell Jacob Freeman, which is why he's “Better than you, and you know it.”