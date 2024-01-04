After costing MJF the AEW World Championship at Worlds End, Adam Cole returned on Dynamite to debut his Devilish new faction.

After turning in an all-time brutal performance at Worlds End, costing MJF the World Championship against Samoa Joe before revealing himself as The Devil alongside his band of henchmen, Adam Cole finally addressed his actions at AEW Worlds End on the first Dynamite of 2024, and you'd best believe the fans in New Jersey, many of whom may have been in Long Island for the Pay-Per-View, were not having it one bit.

Walking to the win to a chorus of boos alongside his henchmen, Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Wardlow, and a brand new Undisputed logo on the jumbotron, Cole took a seat in his signature chair and began a nightmarish version of storytime with Adam Cole, Bay Bay.

“What, what, you guys don’t have sympathy for me? Let me say, I find it so, so ironic that so many people were disgusted, appalled, shocked by what happened at Worlds End, which to me means two things: 1. You’re all stupid, and 2. You don’t understand right from wrong. You think I’m the bad guy, you think we are the bad guys because I betrayed MJF. You know, MJF, the guy who has created more enemies in AEW than anyone ever. The guy who for years, for years has run his mouth about every single person in that locker room and all of you, but I’m the bad guy. Listen, if that makes me the Devil, then buy me a first-class ticket straight to H*ll,” Adam Cole told the fans in Newark, New Jersey.

“MJF is a narcissist. The only person that MJF cares about is MJF, and MJF, he’s had his claws hooked into AEW for far too long, and I think it’s about d*mn time there was a change. Because someday, a lot of them do now, but most of that locker room will thank me. Most of you, someday, will thank me. H*ll, even Tony Khan will thank me, because get this guys, MJF is gone, and he’s never coming back. ‘How could you, Adam? How could you?’ Well there’s a lot of reasons why I did what I did. First of all, the second MJF felt like he didn’t need me anymore, he would have done the exact same thing to me. I just beat him to the punch. But that’s the key word, ‘need.’ Because Adam Cole never needed MJF. MJF needed Adam Cole. I sacrificed everything within that friendship, for god’s sake, that’s how I broke my d*mn ankle. I’m the one who lost something, not him. MJF needed Adam Cole. As a matter of fact, none of you would even be cheering or chanting for MJF without Adam Cole. ‘Better than you, Bay-Bay’ made you fall in love with MJF, that’s me. I saved MJF’s world championship reign, and I also ended it. Because in the beginning, this was all about the AEW World Championship and then, it turned into something so, so much more. This is about destroying a man to his core. This is about ripping out a man’s heart and bringing him to his knees. Cause you can chant all you want, but boys and girls, MJF is dead.”

Whoa, MJF is… dead? Like dead dead? Or more like dead and gone, as in he has been removed from the AEW roster page and is now a “free agent?” Cole didn't really say, he was more focused on introducing AEW fans to his new faction, the “Undisputed Kingdom.”

Adam Cole introduced AEW fans to his new “Undisputed Kingdom.”

With all talk of MJF out of the way, Adam Cole turned his attention to the newest heel faction in the AEW Galaxy, the Undisputed Kingdom, which is a mixture of his OG Ring of Honor faction, The Kingdom, and his NXT group, the Undisputed Era, with some Wardlow thrown in there for good measure, even if he isn't long for the proverbial group.

“I’ll tell you who is very much alive, that is the Undisputed Kingdom. And aside from our disdain of a guy who doesn’t work here anymore, we have one goal in common, and that is to win championship gold. Well, we have Mike Bennett and Matt Taven, your Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions. My real best friend, Roderick Strong, who is gonna go after the AEW International Championship, and Wardlow, finally with a group of people who actually respect him. Wardlow is gonna go after the AEW World Championship, and when the time is right, and I’m 100% healed, Wardlow, I promise you, he’s gonna do the right thing, he’s gonna forfeit the AEW World Championship and give it to me,” Adam Cole said.

“But speaking of the AEW World Championship, congratulations to Samoa Joe. Joe, it was an absolute pleasure doing business with you, it really really was. It was no problem at all for us to take out Hangman Adam Page for ya. But Joe, I do sincerely mean this, I really hope that by the time Wardlow moves up through the ranks and gets ready to challenge for the AEW World Championship, I hope you are not the champion. Because it would really really suck to hurt a friend. Self esteem is built on action, and we took action. We were sick and we were tired of waiting for things to change because AEW needed change, and we gave it to you. The Undisputed Kingdom starts a new chapter here in AEW. And the Devil, the Devil’s here to stay, Bay Bay.”

Alright, so besides the suggestion that Wardlow will eventually hand him the title, which should lead to a minor shakeup of the group's membership, it sounds like Cole is back to being a heel, and AEW is better off for it, especially when MJF finally returns, and the duo are both healthy enough to wrestle a match at All In 2024 or elsewhere.