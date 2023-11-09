After roughly a month in AEW, Adam Copeland revealed which of the promotion's champions he thinks is already on a main event level.

If there's one thing Adam Copeland knows better than most, it's how to identify a superstar.

Over his 25 years of experience in WWE under the Edge moniker, Copeland shared the ring with everyone from John Cena, to Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Seth Rollins, and even the current “Top Dog” in the promotion, Roman Reigns, and can seemingly identify who has or doesn't have that level of main event charisma without much more than a few minutes in the ring or on the mic.

So naturally, with Copeland in AEW, and the majority of the roster serving as new opponents for the “Rated-R Superstar,” one would imagine he's been able to identify a whole new crop of stars, right? Yes, you would be correct, and in an interview on The Drop on NHL on ESPN, noted Toronto Maple Leafs fan Copeland identified one of the performers he feels has that level of main event charisma: MJF.

Asked what makes MJF so gosh darn effective as a professional wrestler, Copeland noted that, despite his age, the “People's Scumbag” has more confidence in himself and his abilities than he knows what to do with.

“His confidence. You can do so much with confidence. You can make people believe with confidence. You can make people feel with confidence,” Adam Copeland said via Fightful. “Whatever feeling it is that you want to pull out of people. More than anything, that to me, is the key with him. He has supreme confidence with the microphone and he looks confident in the ring. Confidence translates, it really does. When you can tell someone is having fun doing what they're doing, whether it's poking the bear or whether it's he's everybody's scumbag. Whatever that it, to me, it starts with confidence. That's with any performer. Max has confidence, and that's honestly the first step. That can take ages for people, and that can never happen for some people. I don't think I fully felt comfortable until about 2005 is where I really started feeling my groove and my confidence and really come together. That's when I started main eventing.”

While MJF has always been a confident performer, as he's been working like a fully-grown performer since his initial television debut on AEW Dynamite episode 1, Friedman has found himself working as a completely different character lately, slowly coming to terms with the fact that he can let other people in and fighting for more than just himself as a result. If MJF can keep building on this character development, AEW may really be onto something big, maybe even “Rated-R Superstar” big.

Ric Flair is excited to see Adam Copeland reunited with Christian Cage.

Ric Flair has been a member of the AEW roster for just under a month, and yet, he's been interviewed more than most of his fellow roster members combined, with folks wondering about everything from his marijuana brand to his desire to take bumps and even his relationship with WWE.

While many of these questions aren't particularly relevant, as Flair is in AEW for two reasons: Sting and selling Woooo! Energy drinks, when asked to talk about actual professional wrestling, like Adam Copeland leaving WWE to reunite with Christian Cage, the “Nature Boy” explained just how excited he is to see the duo go out together just like he is doing with the Stinger.

“I actually predicted what happened, because I think he wanted to finish a career with his best friend [Christian Cage],” Ric Flair said on Gabby AF via Wrestling Inc. “They started like literally two months apart, both from Toronto, both big hockey fans. We used to go into catering, and I put on Bob Probert tapes, and everybody would get mad at Edge and I. Instead of watching the show from last week, I'd say to the guys, ‘We were at the show last week, let's watch [something else].' But Edge and Christian are great, and I'm not surprised at all because I think he wanted to end his career doing something with Christian, which is really cool for me right now, to be able to do this with Sting.”

Now granted, there is a clear difference between Copeland's move to AEW and Flair's, as the former is still capable of wrestling in the ring and has been a fixture of weekly television as opposed to “Natch,” who hasn't appeared alongside Sting in weeks, in the end, the idea of riding off into the sunset with one of your good friends is a pretty good way to go out, as all four men will find out over the next few years.