Though he still has plenty of issues with WWE as a whole, Chris Jericho was willing to give this complement to his former boss, Vince McMahon.

Chris Jericho has pretty much seen and done everything one can do in professional wrestling.

He's wrestled for ECW, WCW, internationally for promotions in Canada, Japan, Mexico, and beyond, and even made the jump from WWE to NJPW and then AEW in the pursuit of a new new challenges and exciting new opportunities.

And yet, when discussing his time with The Fed in a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Jericho wasn't willing to completely trash his time in WWE like some have before him, as he did learn a lot from his time working for Vince McMahon in the “Evil Empire.” In fact, Jericho took things a step further still, telling the Insight host that he actually thinks every wrestler should spend a few months under Mr. McMahon's learning tree, as he can teach performers about wrestling as much as life.

“There are the reasons why he's stepping aside, and I'm not talking about that side of things. I never thought he would step down. I think had those other issues come up, there is no way he would have. Also, Vince is also smart and I bet he was like, ‘Okay, I'm at the point now where it's not good for me to be here.' He trained, groomed, Triple H for 20 years and probably felt confident enough that things were going to continue without him,” Chris Jericho told Chris Van Vliet via Fightful.

“I say this all the time in AEW, I think everybody could use six months working for Vince McMahon. That's where you really understand what the wrestling business is and how the business works. I loved working with him, I loved going head-to-head with him and creating ideas, debating ideas, arguing ideas. He always used to say, ‘I'm not here to teach you wrestling lessons, I'm here to teach you life lesson.' He did. He taught me a lot of life lessons. The guy is a really f**king cool guy, from my experiences with him. Not easy to deal with, an a**hole sometimes, but he's your boss, you're not supposed to be friends with your boss all the time, but you can still get on a private jet and drink for four hours listening to the Stones.”

Is Jericho onto something? Did Mr. McMahon's, shall we say, unique leadership style make up for his relentless work schedule or his very public idiosyncracies? That likely varies greatly from wrestler to wrestler, but for Jericho specifically, it's clear he can look back on his experience with rose-colored glasses, as he didn't not get no satisfaction from the experience.

Chris Jericho doesn't like the WWE Hall of Fame.

Elsewhere in his conversation with Chris Van Vliet, Chris Jericho was asked about his opinion on the WWE Hall of Fame, as the 2024 class is rapidly approaching at WrestleMania 40.

While Jericho gets why some might like the concept, he is not one of them, as he thinks the entire process is nothing more than a Kayfabe institution.

“I always like going against the grain. I loved when Axl Rose didn't show up to the Hall of Fame and sent a note saying, ‘Not only am I not showing up, you're not allowed to say my name.' I love that s**t. That's f**king rock N roll, man. I don't really understand the point of a Hall of Fame. If you think I'm in it, that's great. There is no real Hall of Fame, it's all in WWE's mind and their chambers of the mind,” Chris Jericho said via Fightful.

“Does it really matter if I'm in it or not? I go up there and give some approved speech where you have five minutes to encapsulate 33 years. I was at the Hall of Fames when you had Hillbilly Jim talking for 45 minutes, and you're like, ‘F**king h*ll dude, you were on Saturday Night's Main Event once. You don't have a lot to say. Enough.' Nothing against Hillbilly Jim, he's a cool guy and deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. Then you get Undertaker, and he gets 50 minutes. I'm not interested in that at this point. It's not a disrespectful thing. I don't see the benefits of it, and I kind of like doing opposite things.”

While WWE does give love and spots in the Hall of Fame to performers who have very little history in WWE if they have been consequential elsewhere, with Jushin Thunder Liger and the Great Muta earning spots despite spending the vast majority of their careers in Japan. Still, as Jericho said, if Hillbilly Jim and the Undertaker get similar celebrations, it does tend to lose its muster.