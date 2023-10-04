A second season of Ahsoka could be incoming, per a new report. The Star Wars Disney+ series just premiered its season finale.

Deadline is reporting that a second season of Ahsoka is “more of a reality in the conversation.” However, “nothing is locked yet.”

Dave Filoni, who created the character of Ahsoka for the animated Star Wars series, The Clone Wars, wrote all eight episodes of the self-titled Disney+ series. He also directed two episodes, including the very first one. Ashley Eckstein voiced the role in all of The Clone Wars episodes and reprised the role in Rebels, Forces of Destiny, and Tales of the Jedi. She would also do a voice cameo in The Rise of Skywalker.

Beginning with The Mandalorian Season 2, Rosario Dawson took over the role in live-action form. This was the first time the character had appeared in live-action form. Dawson would reprise the role in The Book of Boba Fett as well before leading the Ahsoka solo series.

The show follows its titular character as she investigates a new emerging threat. It takes place after the fall of the Empire. Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead,Ivanna Sakhno, David Tennant, Diana Lee Inosanto, Lars Mikkelsen, Anthony Daniels, and the late Ray Stevenson star in Ahsoka. Hayden Christensen also made his return to Star Wars as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in the show. Assisting Ahsoka when she's in a celestial space. He previously returned in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series last year.

All eight episodes of Ahsoka are streaming on Disney+ now.