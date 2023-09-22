The debut of Ahsoka has been huge for Disney+. It was so successful that it only trails one other Star Wars series, Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that Ahsoka logged 829 minutes viewed during its first week from August 21-27. The first two episodes ran for 100 minutes, which means about 8.29 million complete viewings of the episodes.

Back in May 2022, Obi-Wan Kenobi debut with 1.03 million minutes viewed. That stands as the highest-viewed Star Wars Disney+ series in this metric.

Given Star Wars' name recognition, it's not surprising to see their Disney+ series become hits. Obi-Wan Kenobi was based on one of the franchise's most popular character. It also brought back Ewan McGregor into the fold after he played the role in the prequels.

Ahsoka was the spin-off series for the popular titular Star Wars character. Dave Filoni, who wrote the entire Disney+ series, wrote all of the episodes of the show. Ashley Eckstein originally voiced the character in her animated appearances including The Clone Wars. Beginning in the second season of The Mandalorian, Rosario Dawson took over the role in live-action form.

The series follows Ahsoka (Dawson) as she investigates a new threat after the fall of the Empire. Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, Ivanna Sakhno, Diana Lee Inosanto, David Tennant, and Lars Mikkelsen also star in the series.

Additionally, Ahsoka brought back another prequel character, Anakin Skywalker. Hayden Christensen reprised the role after years away from the franchise in a couple of episodes.

The next episode of Ahsoka premieres on September 26.