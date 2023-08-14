Dave Filoni, who created the Ahsoka Tano character and wrote all eight episodes of the Star Wars series, recently teased what to expect in the show.

In a new exclusive featurette from IGN, Filoni said, “I’m telling this story about this mentor-student relationship that passes from Anakin to Ahsoka to Sabine.”

Dave Filoni created the character of Ahsoka for the animated series (and its film), Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The character was voiced by Ashley Eckstein and would appear in the likes of other animated series including Rebels and Tales of the Jedi.

Filoni not only wrote all of the episodes of Ahsoka, he will serve as co-showrunner with Jon Favreau. He also directed the series' first episode (and could have done more).

Rosario Dawson, known for her roles in Death Proof and the Clerks franchise, would portray the character in live-action form for the first time in a fellow Disney+ Star Wars series, The Mandalorian. Dawson would go on to reprise the role in The Book of Boba Fett and then obviously in Ahsoka.

The Ahsoka series also stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Lars Mikkelsen, Ivanna Sakhno, and the late Ray Stevenson. A recent teaser trailer also confirmed the return of Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker. He played the role in the Star Wars prequel trilogy and wouldn't reprise the role until the Obi-Wan Kenobi series last year. This marks his second return to the iconic role.

The first two episodes of Ahsoka will premiere on August 23 on Disney+.