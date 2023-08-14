A new teaser for the upcoming Ahsoka Disney+ series teases the return of Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) to the Star Wars universe.

The 45-second spot begins with Baylen Skoll (the late Ray Stevenson) telling Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson), “Everyone in the order knew Anakin Skywalker — few would live to see what he became,” implying the turn to the Dark side.

It then cuts to a de-aged Christensen as Anakin from the Attack of the Clones era and then Darth Vader. Christensen first made his return to Star Wars in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. We then hear Christensen's voice in newly-recorded dialogue.

“In this war, you will face more than just droids. As your Master, it's my responsibility to prepare you,” he says. “I won't always be there to look out for you. Don't be afraid. Trust your instincts. I know you can do this, Ahsoka.”

This dialogue implies that Anakin's Star Wars return will include flashback sequences with Ahsoka. After all, we haven't seen the two interact in live-action form.

Ahsoka Tano was created by Dave Filoni for Star Wars: The Clone Wars. She was Anakin's Padawan until his Dark side turn. She would appear in other Star Wars projects including Rebels, Tales of the Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker (in a voiceover cameo). Rosario Dawson played the character in her live-action debut in the second season of The Mandalorian. She'd reprise the role in The Book of Boba Fett and, of course, the self-titled series.

The Ahsoka series stars Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Hayden Christensen, Ivanna Sakhno, Lars Mikkelsen, David Tennant, and the late Ray Stevenson.

The first two episodes of Ahsoka will premiere on August 23 on Disney+.