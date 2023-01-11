Air Force Academy football player Hunter Brown tragically died at the age of 21 after experiencing a medical emergency while leaving his dorm room to attend class on Monday morning, according to The Athletic. First responders attempted to perform life-saving measures on Brown. His cause of death is unknown.

Air Force Academy superintendent Lt. Richard M. Clark said the following in a statement, “Hunter was a standout offensive lineman on the Falcon football team and was well-respected in his squadron. The entire U.S. Air Force Academy mourns his loss, and our hearts and condolences are with his family, his squadron, and all who were touched by this incredible young man.”

Hunter Brown’s Air Force football teammates were informed of his death before Tuesday classes. Support services were available to cadets, faculty and staff. Cadets were given the option to receive such services instead of attending morning classes, as noted by The Athletic.

Brown, a native of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was a part of strong Air Force football teams that secured 10-3 records in each of the last two seasons.

Air Force Office of Special Investigations agents and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office are conducting an investigation into Hunter Brown’s death, which is reportedly standard procedure for a military member/on-base death.

Air Force Academy football head coach Troy Calhoun said the following in a statement.

“Our players, staff and entire Academy have been so blessed and fortunate to have Hunter as a part of our lives. He was a pure joy to coach and have as a teammate.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Hunter Brown.