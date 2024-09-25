Fans of the classic Air Jordan numbered sneaker line will have a busy rest of 2024 ahead of them that includes numerous releases crossing over into 2025 and beyond. It's been one of the biggest overhauls of classic silhouettes and colorways we've seen from the brand in quite some time and come summer 2025, we'll see yet the classic and underrated Air Jordan 14 make its return.

The Air Jordan 14 is often overlooked within the numbered Air Jordan line as it had to follow a fan-favorite in the Air Jordan 13 and features a unique design when stacked alongside previous models. Still, the timeless sneaker seems to be making a comeback in fashion circles and we'll see the previously exclusive “Ferrari” colorway make its return.

Michael Jordan never hid his love for automotive sports and given Jordan Brand now has their own subset presence within NASCAR, it's only right that we see one of MJ's many car-themed Jordan sneakers make its return.

Air Jordan 14 “Ferrari”

The Air Jordan 14 “Ferrari” is one of the iconic numbered Jordan sneakers to take a luxurious tone from the usual performance and style-centric sneakers Michael Jordan wore on the court. First released in 2014 and inspired by the legendary Italian automotive company, this Jordan 14 features a premium suede upper made to resemble the iconic color of the sports cars. The shoes feature carbon fiber platers along the midsole and yellow accents along the back heel, furthering the theme and paying tribute to subtle details typically seen in a Ferrari.

The remainder of the shoe is covered in black with the highlight being the Jordan Jumpman logo in yellow stamped on the ankle, made to represent the Ferrari auto logo. All in all, this has grown to be one of the more sought-after Jordan 14 models over the last decade and fans have been waiting patiently to see these get a fresh new release.

The “Ferrari” Jordan 14 is currently slated to release April 2025, but we could see that date change tentatively as we approach the new year. Expect these to drop on Nike SNKRS App and select Jordan retailers for a standard price tag of $210.