The end-of-year holidays are always a busy time for sneakerheads as brands ramp-up their production and releases during the season of giving. Another release has been added to the docket as Jordan Brand will bring back the last silhouette Michael Jordan ever wore in a Bulls uniform. Last released in 2014, we'll see this Air Jordan 14 make another return 10 years in the making.

The Air Jordan 14 was first released in 1998 and famously worn by Michael Jordan during his “Last Dance” with the Chicago Bulls. The silhouette is most iconic in its Black/Red colorway that Jordan wore during his “last shot” against the Utah Jazz in the 1998 NBA Finals.

This “Black Toe” iteration of the Air Jordan 14 was first released in 1998 as the lighter counterpart to the black pair, then rereleased again in 2006 and 2014. The Air Jordan 14 has always been a controversial sneaker in terms of its design, but real sneakerheads can appreciate the historical significance of these and gravitate towards their futuristic look.

Air Jordan 14 “Black Toe”

The Air Jordan 14 was designed by legendary Nike and Jordan Brand sneaker architect Tinker Hatfield and is inspired by Michael Jordan's love of sports cars. The shoe is sleek like a foreign roadster and are even shaped to be comfortable when driving a car. This particular pair features luxurious white leather throughout the uppers, followed by a car-like Jumpman emblem along the ankle.

The shoes' white midsole also features an aerodynamic design and resembles the body kit put on a sports car. The outsoles are black and the color extends through the suede toebox, giving these their “Black Toe” moniker. We see subtle hits of Varsity Red along the toe and tongue logos of the shoes along with the heel tab. The back heel features a Jumpman and “23” in metallic silver to finish the look. All in all, this is a classic Air Jordan model and not everyone will have these stocked in their collection.

Per sneaker source @zSneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 14 “Black Toe” is set to return November 23, 2024. The shoes are confirmed for men's and grade school sizing and will come with a standard retail tag of $210. They'll be made available on Nike SNKRS App and should come in limited quantities, so be sure to stay updated on release date.

What are your opinions on the Air Jordan 14 retro? Where do it rank on your all-time favorite Jordans?