Air Jordan and Nike continue to build upon their growing release calendar for 2025 as news of upcoming drops and announcements changes each day. Expanding their catalogue of the popular Air Jordan 4 silhouette, we'll see a new fall-ready colorway hit the shelves for one of the more popular sneakers over the last few years.

The Air Jordan 4 has seen massive traction in the last few years and Jordan Brand has been making the most of all the hype with a number of slated releases for the next year. A new colorway has been added, titled “Cave Stone” that is ready for fall with it's earth-toned ensemble and clean mix of materials.

Drawing comparisons to the popular “Taupe Haze” Jordan 4 released in 2021, fans will have another chance to grab a similar hue in the upcoming “Cave Stone” colorway. Jordan Brand has yet to release official images, but there have been a number of mockups for what the pairs may look like.

Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone”

The jury is still out whether we'll see a black or white midsole on this upcoming pair, but we can be assured that we'll see a number of Brown, Cave Stone, and Moon Particle hues throughout this silhouette. We see details like the outsole, mesh panels, eyelets, wings, and back heel tab all dressed in black throughout most of the mock-ups we've seen. Ultimately, these are very reminiscent of the Travis Scott x Jordan 4 that was released in extremely limited quantities, so expect this to be a safe alternative for those looking for an earth-toned Jordan 4.

The “Cave Stone” Air Jordan 4 Retro has yet to be announced for a hard release date and while we're still waiting on official images from Nike, the shoes are expectedly to land sometime during the fall season of 2025. Expect a standard retail tag of $215 as these will see a general release on Nike SNKRS app.

Are these a must-have on your release calendar?