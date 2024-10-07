The end-of-year holidays are always a busy time for sneakerheads as Jordan Brand and Nike will continue updating their upcoming releases for the rest of the calendar year. The Air Jordan 4 has become the most popular silhouette of the Air Jordan numbered line over the last few years and come this October, we'll see an exclusive drop for the ladies with the newest “Orchid” colorway.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Jordan Brand and Nike have been hard at work the last few years in releasing fresh new colorways to offer unique looks to their timeless and classic sneakers. They've also greatly expanded their women's catalogue and have offered a number of women's-exclusive silhouettes that sneakerheads of all sizes have been clamoring for.

Come this October, we'll see the Air Jordan 4 return in its WMNS addition, donning an all-pink orchid-inspired colorway for the upcoming fall season.

WMNS Air Jordan 4 “Orchid”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This Air Jordan 4 will return in its original construction with an official style code of Orchid/Neutral Grey-Black-White. It's the first time we'll see an all-pink Air Jordan 4, but we see familiar aspects like the black/grey outsole and use of the splattered “cement” pattern along the midsole, wings, and back heel tab. The outsole, eyelets, and Jordan logos are seen in black as they provide a nice contrast from the light-toned colorway. The hallmark feature is the all-over pink suede covering the shoes and matching the mesh panels and laces. All in all, this is a very clean colorway for the classic sneakers and we should see some hype around these upon their release.

The WMNS Air Jordan 4 “Orchid” was originally scheduled to release early-October, but the official release date has been announced and pushed back to October 25, 2024. Once again, these will only be offered in Women's sizing and will have to be adjusted size-wise if the fellas want to grab their own pair of these. Expect a wide release on Nike SNKRS app as these are expected to be very hyped in their nature.