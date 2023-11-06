Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown rewrote the franchise record books after their 28-23 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown made franchise history against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9. No other Eagles receiver caught for 1,000 yards faster than Brown, per Pro Football Reference.

A.J. Brown has become the fastest player in #Eagles history to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a season (9 games) #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/h8ZBCuJNqr — Pro Football Reference (@pfref) November 5, 2023

AJ Brown recorded 66 receiving yards and one touchdown against the Cowboys in Philly's 28-23 win in Week 9. Brown caught a four-yard pass from Jalen Hurts with 1:13 left in the third quarter. Brown's touchdown gave the Eagles a 28-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith recreated a famous LeBron James celly after the touchdown.

The Cowboys threatened on a Jalen Tolbert touchdown with 6:23 left in the game but couldn't inch any closer. The Eagles upped their record to 8-1 on the season and increased their lead over the Cowboys to 2.5 games in the NFC East division.

AJ Brown's memorable 2023 NFL season

AJ Brown has been having a season for the ages for the Eagles. The five-year NFL veteran notched his fourth career 1,000-yard season after Philly's win over the Cowboys.

Brown recorded a career-high 1,496 receiving yards in his first year with the Eagles in 2022. He is on pace to breaking that mark with eight games left in the regular season.

Not only that, but AJ Brown will also earn his third career Pro Bowl selection at the rate he's going.

Brown became the first player in NFL history to record at least 125 receiving yards in six straight games this season. He pulled off the gaudy feat in Philly's 38-31 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 8.

Brown had 130 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the win. He officially eclipsed Detroit Lions great Calvin Johnson for consecutive games with at least 125 receiving yards.

With AJ Brown firing on all cylinders, the Eagles have lorded it over the NFL standings. Could they win their second Super Bowl title in franchise history in February? Stay tuned.