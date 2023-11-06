After scoring a touchdown, Eagles WRs AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith botched a LeBron James and Dwyane Wade inspired celebration.

Some players in the NFL get creative with their touchdown celebrations. We've seen some great ones over the years. With that said Philadelphia Eagles receivers AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith attempted their creative celebration after scoring on the Dallas Cowboys.

Brown caught a touchdown pass to put the Eagles up 28-17. To celebrate the score, Brown and Smith attempted to recreate the iconic LeBron James-Dwyane Wade alley-oop dunk when they were playing on the Miami Heat.

You know the one. Where Wade threw a no-look pass to James and LeBron slammed it down with no mercy. It's one of the most iconic photos in NBA history. AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith were in their bag attempting to recreate that moment. However, they hilariously botched it.

Smith may have tossed up the alley-oop a little too early. But Brown was unable to get a hold of the ball and missed his “dunk” attempt. At the very least, Smith put his arms up just like Dwyane Wade.

Here's another angle. You can see what's happening a little more clearly.

A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith recreated LeBron James and Dwyane Wade's iconic photo after Brown's TD catch 📸pic.twitter.com/NPMjsAgsP1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 5, 2023

It would have been awesome if they nailed that. Instead, it's just hilarious that they couldn't execute the alley-oop. Instead, it's a hilarious highlight AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith will surely laugh at later.

Maybe LeBron James and Dwyane Wade can reach out to the Eagles star receivers and offer them a few pointers? It certainly wouldn't hurt. At the end of the day, it was a solid idea that just didn't work out. Maybe next time, fellas.