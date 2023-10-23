AJ Brown has always been special in the eyes of NFL fans. More specifically, his stint alongside Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith allowed him to shine the most in the Philadelphia Eagles system. Their astounding win against an insanely talented and tactically inclined Miami Dolphins squad led by Mike McDaniel also had him front and center. This even notched him a record that only Calvin Johnson has achieved since 1970.

AJ Brown now has the same amount of consecutive games with 125+ receiving yards games as Calvin Johnson. The Eagles receiver notched the insane record against the Dolphins and has the opportunity to keep to himself once they trample the Washington Commanders, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Brown could not have done it without the steady hand of his Eagles quarterback to help him. Jalen Hurts had an efficient game with 23 completions on 31 passing attempts. AJ Brown caught 10 of those receptions. This led to the Eagles' weapon notching 137 receiving yards with a 13.7 average yardage on catch. His very sweet cherry on top was the touchdown he was given before the game wrapped up.

This feat by Brown allowed his other teammates to thrive against their opponents. Against the Dolphins, they notched 26 first downs which eclipsed Mike McDaniel's squad that only got 12. Their 355 total yards compared to Miami's 244 is also a great show of how dominant the Eagles can be once they are in their groove. This feat has the chance to be earth-shattering once the season finishes and it will all be because of the mixed talent of the wide receiver and the perfect place to showcase them.