Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino is the latest target for the Saudi Arabian league, with Al Ahli in talks to secure his signature, reported by Fabrizio Romano. Negotiations are currently underway, awaiting Firmino's final decision on the potential move.

Al Ahli, eager to bolster their squad, are making preparations for medical examinations in case they receive the green light from Firmino later this week. The Saudi club has presented the Brazilian striker with a contract offer that would be valid until June 2026, spanning a three-year period.

It is believed that Al Ahli is keen to finalize the deal this week in order to proceed with the necessary medical tests. The tests are tentatively scheduled to take place between Wednesday and Friday, pending Firmino's approval.

The potential move to Saudi Arabia presents an interesting opportunity for Firmino, who has been a key figure in Liverpool's success over the years. The 31-year-old forward has established himself as an integral part of Jurgen Klopp's system, contributing not only with goals but also with his exceptional work rate and link-up play.

Should Roberto Firmino choose to make the switch to Al Ahli, he would join a growing list of high-profile players who have made the move to the Saudi Arabian league in recent times. The league has been investing heavily in recruiting top talent, aiming to raise its profile and competitiveness on the global stage.

As negotiations continue, Firmino's decision will be eagerly anticipated by fans and football enthusiasts worldwide. His potential departure from Liverpool would leave a void in the team's attacking setup, but it would also open up new opportunities for the club to reshape their squad and strengthen their attacking options.

While the prospect of Firmino's move to Al Ahli seems to be progressing, only time will tell whether the Brazilian striker decides to embark on a new chapter in his career or remain at Liverpool to continue his successful tenure with the Reds.