Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has received a tempting offer to join the Saudi Pro League, according to The Athletic. While it's unclear if a formal offer has been made, talks have taken place between Silva's representative Jorge Mendes and the interested party, with discussions on financial terms.

Although the Portuguese playmaker is considering all options, including interest from PSG and Barcelona, there is an expectation that he will reject the possibility of a move to Saudi Arabia. However, the interest from the Saudi Pro League is expected to persist as they aim to attract more high-profile signings.

The Saudi Arabia Ministry of Sport recently announced that the country's Public Investment Fund (PIF) would take control of four teams in the Saudi Pro League, leading to an anticipated influx of overseas talent. Pursuing a deal for Bernardo, who played a crucial role in Manchester City's historic treble-winning campaign last season, is seen as one of the league's most ambitious moves to date.

Despite interest from PSG and Barcelona, initial indications suggest that the 28-year-old midfielder prefers to continue playing in Europe rather than considering a move to Saudi Arabia.

Bernardo's future at Manchester City remains uncertain, with admiration from other clubs and his contract running until 2025. In previous transfer windows, Barcelona has expressed interest in signing him, but Silva ultimately committed his immediate future to City.

While PSG has shown the strongest desire to secure his signature so far, there is still a possibility that Silva could leave the club this summer. The Portuguese international made 55 appearances in all competitions for Manchester City last season, contributing seven goals and eight assists.

As the transfer window progresses, the football world will eagerly await Bernardo Silva's decision, which could potentially shape the dynamics of multiple top European clubs for the upcoming season.