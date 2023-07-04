Liverpool‘s newest signing, Dominik Szoboszlai, has quickly caught the attention of fans and teammates alike with his impressive penalty-taking abilities, reported by mirror. The Hungarian playmaker, who recently joined the Reds from RB Leipzig in a £60 million deal, has proven to be a reliable and confident presence from the spot throughout his career.

Szoboszlai, at just 22 years old, has already taken a total of 16 penalties, converting an impressive 15 of them. Last season alone, he scored all three of his penalty attempts for Leipzig. His only miss came during a 3-1 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen in the 2021/22 campaign.

One particular incident highlighted Szoboszlai's unwavering confidence when faced with a penalty situation. During Leipzig's Champions League match against PSG, with his team trailing 2-1 in stoppage time, he was approached by PSG star Neymar before taking a crucial penalty. Although the exact exchange between the two players remains unclear, Szoboszlai revealed in a post-match interview: “He was asking me: ‘You going to score?' I said yes. He said to me ‘are you sure?' I said yes. I never miss. It is how it is.” True to his words, Szoboszlai calmly dispatched the penalty, beating goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma despite his best efforts to save it.

While Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah has been Liverpool's designated penalty taker, converting four out of six attempts last season, the arrival of Szoboszlai adds an intriguing dynamic to the team. With his exceptional penalty record and unwavering self-belief, he could present a strong case to become the Reds' new penalty expert.

Szoboszlai's arrival at Anfield comes after a highly productive season with Leipzig, where he scored ten goals and provided 13 assists in all competitions. Alongside his penalty-taking prowess, his overall performances make him an exciting addition to Liverpool's midfield ranks.

As the new season approaches, Liverpool fans will eagerly anticipate Dominik Szoboszlai's contributions on the pitch, both as a creative playmaker and a deadly penalty taker. His arrival brings a new dimension to the team's attacking options, and his confident approach to spot-kicks could prove vital in securing crucial points for the Reds.