Marcelo Brozovic, the Croatian midfielder, is on the verge of joining Cristiano Ronaldo‘s Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, snubbing interest from Barcelona in the process, reported by goal.com. The player's potential move to the Middle East has gained momentum, with a Saudi delegation visiting Zagreb to finalize the transfer to Al-Nassr.

While discussions are still ongoing, it is believed that Brozovic is set to sign a three-year contract with Al-Nassr, which would see him earn a staggering salary exceeding €35 million per year. The financial package being offered is proving to be a significant factor in Brozovic's decision to choose Saudi Arabia over Barcelona.

Barcelona, on the other hand, had identified Brozovic as a potential replacement for Sergio Busquets, who departed the club at the end of the 2022-23 season. The Catalan giants have already secured the signing of Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer, but the German midfielder is more comfortable playing in advanced positions rather than as a defensive midfielder.

Last season, Brozovic made 40 appearances for Inter Milan across all competitions, contributing three goals and six assists. His performances caught the attention of clubs across Europe, including Barcelona. However, the allure of a lucrative move to Al-Nassr appears to have swayed the 30-year-old's decision.

Marcelo Brozovic is set to follow in the footsteps of other notable European players who have made the move to the Middle East, such as Chelsea's Kalidou Koulibaly and N'Golo Kante, as well as Real Madrid's Karim Benzema. The allure of substantial financial rewards in a new and exciting footballing environment seems to have enticed Brozovic, leaving Barcelona to explore other options in their search for a Busquets replacement.