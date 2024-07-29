On Saturday at the Grand Boulé in Indianapolis, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated welcomed Ashley Sharpton as an honorary member. Shapton was one of fifteen women honored by the sorority. Renowned actress and singer Tatyana Ali, R&B and neo-soul artist Angie Stone, and motivational speaker and philanthropist Wanda Durant were also honored by the sorority for their outstanding contributions to their respective fields and communities.

International First Vice President for Membership Gina Merritt-Epps, Esq., expressed her enthusiasm for the new class of honorary members, stating, “I am honored to oversee all of Zeta Phi Beta’s membership categories and am thrilled that Zeta Phi Beta continues to attract fascinating, fierce, and finer women to carry out the vision of Zeta Phi Beta’s Founders. The newest class of Honorary Members will advance Zeta Phi Beta’s goals as Zeta Phi Beta women everywhere work together to support our communities.”

Dr. Stacie NC Grant, International President and CEO, also spoke of the induction of the new class of honorary members, saying, “The work of our 2024 Honorary Member Class is aligned with Zeta Phi Beta’s commitment to helping other people excel through mind, body, and spirit. As the number one women’s service organization established by five extraordinary Black women, we are proud to extend membership to this group of women, and I welcome them to the sisterhood on behalf of all Zeta Phi Beta members.”

Ashley Sharpton, Al Sharpton's youngest daughter, an Honorary Member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., has played a key role in grassroots movements for social change. Known for her unwavering advocacy for civil rights, she has become a prominent voice for marginalized communities. Her efforts have concentrated on tackling systemic issues and promoting social justice through direct community involvement.

Sharpton's philanthropic endeavors encompass supporting various causes such as education, healthcare accessibility, and youth empowerment. Her active engagement with organizations dedicated to these areas highlights her dedication to driving positive change and improving opportunities for underserved populations.

As an Honorary Member of Zeta Phi Beta, Sharpton will apply her expertise and dedication to Zeta Youth Affiliates and the Social Action initiative, Get Engaged. Her involvement will play a crucial role in advancing these programs, which seek to empower young individuals and promote community-focused activism.