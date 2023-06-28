The Alabama basketball team has just made a significant addition in the transfer portal. North Dakota State transfer Grant Nelson has chosen to play for the Crimson Tide in the 2023-2024 college basketball season, according to Stadium's Jeff Goodman.

The Alabama basketball team could sure use an additional scorer like Grant Nelson, given the talent that the Crimson Tide has lost to the pros. Nelson averaged 17.9 points and 9.3 rebounds for North Dakota State in the 2022-2023 season. The newest transfer to Alabama added 2.1 assists and 1.7 blocks per game, standing at just under seven-feet tall.

Nelson had been expecting to pick Alabama. He made the move official and said goodbye to North Dakota State Wednesday.

Grant Nelson bids farewell to NDSU on Instagram pic.twitter.com/OeyrL46MTl — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) June 28, 2023

Alabama basketball star Brandon Miller was selected by the Charlotte Hornets with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. The Brooklyn Nets used the No. 21 pick on Noah Clowney. Clowney was Alabama's second-leading rebounder and third-leading scorer last season.

Nelson will obviously face a much stiffer level of competition with Alabama. North Dakota had a losing record last year and failed to reach the NCAA Tournament in all three of Nelson's seasons with the Bison. Arkansas was viewed as a frontrunner, along with Alabama, to land Nelson in the transfer portal.

Under Nate Oats, Alabama has entered the national championship conversation, The Crimson Tide reached the Sweet 16 in 2021 and entered March Madness 2023 as the No. 1 overall seed in the field. San Diego State upset Alabama in Sweet 16.

Perhaps if Nelson continues to put up big numbers in Alabama and helps lead the Crimson Tide to some NCAA Tournament success, he'll be picked in the NBA Draft next year.