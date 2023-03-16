Alabama Basketball walk-on Kai Spears has vehemently refuted a report from The New York Times that he was one of the Crimson Tide players involved in the murder of Jamea Harris, a 23-year-old mother.

Spears, the son of Marshall University athletic director Christian Spears, issued a statement on Instagram denying that he was one of two Alabama players—along with star freshman Brandon Miller—sitting in a car hit by crossfire during the January 15th early-morning shooting that resulted in Harris’ death.

“I have one thing to say — the report in the New York Times was 100% inaccurate and the writer had complete disregard for the truth. I am trying to process and cope with these false statements that somehow have been published and then seen by so many. So thankful to Alabama Athletics for refuting it on my behalf. More than anything… I remain completely heartbroken by the tragic death that occurred that night.”

Former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and Michael Davis were indicted on capital murder charges last week.

Miller, who allegedly received a text from Miles asking him to bring the gun that was used to kill Harris, is currently leading the top-seeded Crimson Tide’s charge for its first ever NCAA Tournament championship. He has denied all wrongdoing in the matter, and authorities say the future top-five pick in the NBA draft is unlikely to be charged with a crime.

Kai Spears’ father and Alabama issued prior statements on Thursday denying his involvement in the shooting.